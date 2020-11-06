Supreme Court hears arguments in Pennsylvania adoption case | EWTN News Nightly

This week, the Supreme Court heard arguments on a Pennsylvania adoption case. Fulton v. City of Philadelphia concerns the right of religious individuals to serve as foster carers while holding … More

This week, the Supreme Court heard arguments on a Pennsylvania adoption case. Fulton v. City of Philadelphia concerns the right of religious individuals to serve as foster carers while holding religious views about the definition of marriage. In 2018, the city of Philadelphia notified Catholic Social Services with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia that their policies of not working with same-sex couples on foster care placements were discriminatory; the city stopped contracting with both services. Lori Windham, senior counsel at Becket - a non-profit law firm dedicated to protecting religious freedom and representing the children, families and Catholic school in the lawsuit, joins us with analysis.