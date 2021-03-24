275. Praying before a statue

Jesus’s freedom is liberation:“Amen, amen, I say to you, everyone who commits sin is a slave of sin. A slave does not remain in a household forever, but a son always remains. So if the Son makes you free, then you will truly be free.” John, chapter 8, verses 34 to 36Only the Son liberates us. When we pray in front of a statue, we give thanks to Jesus for what he did in this saint person. Our prayer goes beyond the statue and we praise the Lord in all humility for his wonders in the beings he has created and for the amazing beings that we are.Statues and representations of Jesus are not “golden calves”. The Cross with Jesus on it is more than the brazen serpent on a mast. May Jesus be the master of our life. Let’s offer him all of who we are and live in the gratitude that God has deemed worthy to create us, so that we may live in his Love. May we praise God Trinity, pray to him together and with the saints give thanks and praise to him eternally.Jesus is so precious. Let’s go with him. It’s important to deepen our Catholic faith, our faith through universal prayer and to understand it even more. Jesus is the Heart of the Church, the world and the universe.Book: Refusing sinNormand Thomas