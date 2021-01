Tesa Report

Report Edit comment

Remove comment 27 minutes ago

COVID miracles since Biden's Divine Inauguration:

1. Cases down

2. Hospitalizations down

3. Deaths down

4. Herd immunity real again

5. ‘False Positives’ real again

6. CA, NY, MI, IL can reopen

7. Antibody cocktails work

8. HCQ safe & effective again

9. Kids can go back to school