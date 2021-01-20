Armed Security Guards Throw Faithful Out Of Mass

“Bishop + Priest Say ‘No Mask = No Mass’. This Violates Religious Rights”

Two armed security guards who were hired by the diocese, entered Assumption Church in Westcliffe, Pueblo Diocese, Colorado, during a January 17 Sunday Mass in order to evict a faithful who was not wearing a mask.Before Mass, the faithful were told that Mass wouldn't start if somebody would refuse to be masked. The next day, some faithful placed a sign at the church steps:Several faithful told Krdo.com that they consider armed guards in a church as inappropriate, and that the guards' appearance was not about protection but about "control" and following orders of the Governor.Such a mask radicalism is unexplainable because the same Novus-Ordo-Church shows a complete indifference when faced with real problems such as liturgical abuses and heresies.