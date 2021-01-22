Author of 'When Harry Became Sally' Discusses New Executive Order | EWTN News Nightly President Joe Biden signed the "Executive Order on Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender… More





President Joe Biden signed the "Executive Order on Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation," in his first day of office. The policy states in part "all persons should receive equal treatment under the law, no matter their gender identity or sexual orientation." Senior research fellow at the Heritage Foundation and author of the book 'When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment,' Ryan Anderson, joins to discuss the executive order, what his views on it are and the implications of it. The Supreme Court decision in 'Bostock vs. Clayton County' is cited as justification for the policy. Anderson explains what that decision was and what he makes of it being used in that way. Earlier this week, President Biden announced his pick for Assistant Health Secretary, Doctor Rachel Levine. Levine is currently Pennsylvania's Health Secretary and if confirmed would be the first openly transgender federal official. The author shares his thoughts on the expectation that the Biden Administration will reverse the Trump Administration's policy on transgender people serving openly in the military. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Author of 'When Harry Became Sally' Discusses New Executive Order | EWTN News NightlyPresident Joe Biden signed the "Executive Order on Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation," in his first day of office. The policy states in part "all persons should receive equal treatment under the law, no matter their gender identity or sexual orientation." Senior research fellow at the Heritage Foundation and author of the book 'When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment,' Ryan Anderson, joins to discuss the executive order, what his views on it are and the implications of it. The Supreme Court decision in 'Bostock vs. Clayton County' is cited as justification for the policy. Anderson explains what that decision was and what he makes of it being used in that way. Earlier this week, President Biden announced his pick for Assistant Health Secretary, Doctor Rachel Levine. Levine is currently Pennsylvania's Health Secretary and if confirmed would be the first openly transgender federal official. The author shares his thoughts on the expectation that the Biden Administration will reverse the Trump Administration's policy on transgender people serving openly in the military. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly