The fate of the world

Tesa
3
Beware!
AlexBKaiser
When a plague struck Milan in 1576, all authorities abandoned the City. The aristocracy and officials left. The Bishop, Cardinal Charles Borromeo and his priests remained.
Saint Charles organized the relief efforts in Milan, fed 60,000 - 70,000 people daily. He buried the dead, cared for the sick and led processions.
He did not leave the faithful. He did not abandon the sacraments.
Saint Charles,…More
elbow likes this.
elbow
Fate of Italy. I like Italians but their state was made by freemasonry with a giant robbery of St. Peter's estate. They even wanted (together with Bergoglio) to celebrate the 150th anniversary of that robbery. The spread of coronavirus prevented the scandal.
De Profundis
There's an underlying agenda to all of this...not a good one
onda likes this.
