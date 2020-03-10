The fate of the world

When a plague struck Milan in 1576, all authorities abandoned the City. The aristocracy and officials left. The Bishop, Cardinal Charles Borromeo and his priests remained.

Saint Charles organized the relief efforts in Milan, fed 60,000 - 70,000 people daily. He buried the dead, cared for the sick and led processions.

He did not leave the faithful. He did not abandon the sacraments.

Saint Charles, give our bishops your wisdom and courage in these tough times.