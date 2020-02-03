Clicks205
Journalist: Benedict "Blessed" Traditional Priests' Opposition Against Francis

Benedict XVI has received "traditionalist clerics" at his residence according to Paul Elie (NewYorker.com, February 2).

Elie is a long-time contributor to the Pro-Francis Catholic magazine Commonwealth.

According to him, “some” of the clerics left with Benedict’s “apparent blessing to oppose Francis on the latter’s various progressive initiatives—on divorce, immigration, inequality, or inter-religious dialogue."

This is evidently fake news as Benedict has been a faithful supporter of Francis.

