Journalist: Benedict "Blessed" Traditional Priests' Opposition Against Francis

Benedict XVI has received "traditionalist clerics" at his residence according to Paul Elie (NewYorker.com, February 2).
Elie is a long-time contributor to the Pro-Francis Catholic magazine Commonwealth.
According to him, “some” of the clerics left with Benedict’s “apparent blessing to oppose Francis on the latter’s various progressive initiatives—on divorce, immigration, inequality, or inter-religious dialogue."
This is evidently fake news as Benedict has been a faithful supporter of Francis.
