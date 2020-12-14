Saint John of the Cross The Lord says: ‘John, what would you have in exchange for all these labours of yours?’ To which St John replies: ‘Lord, to suffer and be despised for you.’ This beautiful … More

Saint John of the Cross



The Lord says: ‘John, what would you have in exchange for all these labours of yours?’ To which St John replies: ‘Lord, to suffer and be despised for you.’ This beautiful painting of St John, who suffered much from his own Carmelite friars in his work of reforming the Order, is from the convent of the Annunciation in Alba de Tormes, where St Teresa of Avila is enshrined. Today, 14 December, is his feast day.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr