President Pushes Trillions of Dollars in Spending While Critics Call Bill: American Bankruptcy Plan

President Joe Biden headed off to an Amtrak station in Philadelphia today as part of the "Getting America Back on Track Tour." This as Vice President Kamala Harris travelled to Cincinnati, Ohio and other administration officials traveled to North Carolina pushing the president's massive spending plan. Critics say the proposals will bankrupt the nation and are government overreach. Meanwhile on the COVID front, overall cases and death are down. As spring emerges, and hope for an end to the pandemic builds, at the White House, First Lady Jill Biden grabs a shovel and helps plant a tree in honor of Arbor Day. White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports.