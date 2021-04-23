Republican Senators Demand an Investigation Against Planned Parenthood Taking PPP Loans | EWTN News Senator Rand Paul and a group of Republican Senators are demanding Attorney General Merrick … More





Senator Rand Paul and a group of Republican Senators are demanding Attorney General Merrick Garland and officials from the Small Business Administration open investigations against Planned Parenthood affiliates, for the millions of dollars they received in the Paycheck Protection Program. Planned Parenthood received more than $80 million in the first PPP loan process and Senator Rand Paul says, "We discovered not only did they not give back the first loan. Several of them are still getting the second loan, despite a ruling by the Trump administration that it was illegal." The Kentucky Senator says the Cares Act passed last year, clearly states PPP eligibility is limited to entities with 500 or fewer employees. Planned Parenthood, the nation's largest abortion provider, has around 16,000 employees. Jacqueline Ayers, Government Relations and Public Policy for Planned Parenthood, slammed Republicans' claims as "baseless political attacks." In a statement she says, "Like many other local nonprofits and health care providers, the independent Planned Parenthood organizations who were awarded PPP loans met the eligibility requirements established by both Congress and the Small Business Administration." Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports.