EWTN News In Depth - 2021-04-09 - Full Show

“Catholic schools have been a bedrock of the education system in the United States for decades. There are more than 1.6 million students enrolled across the country. EWTN’s Montse Alvarado speaks with the Interim President of the National Catholic Education Association on the impact Catholic schools have had during the pandemic and the essential resources they provide to low-income families. A panel discussion with the Superintendent of Schools for the Archdiocese of Boston, Thomas Carroll and Senior Fellow of the Catholic Association, Ashley McGuire dives into ongoing challenges within the school system and more.”