1,500 Catholic Sisters Attack Trump

A letter by 1,500 US Catholic Sisters urges President Trump “to respect democracy” and “count every vote” (News.Yahoo.com, November 5).The letter was signed by Sister Simone Campbell, a Democratic Party activist who wants to keep abortion legal.Her letter suggests that “some elected officials” hold onto power “at any cost.”Campbell adds that there are urgent issues like disease prevention, “structural racism,” a “broken immigration system,” “social programs,” and health care for everybody.In an emotional hyperbole, she writes that “Americans know” that “thoughts and prayers alone” will not end their “pain and suffering.”She addresses Trump, “We took vows as Catholic Sisters, and you took a vow to uphold the Constitution. Stay true to your vow. Count the votes.”