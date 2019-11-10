You Are Implying that the Pope Could Lead a Schism? Cardinal Burke, "Yes"

We were repeatedly told that the Family Synod was not about permitting active adulterers to receive Communion, Cardinal Burke told Ross Douthat, “But in the end, that is what it was about.”
He further observed that the final document of the Amazon Synod doesn’t repudiate those statements in the Instrumentum Laboris “which constitute an apostasy from the Catholic faith.”
Burke hypothesises that Francis approves this document, and people would say: “If you don’t accept that, you’ll be in schism.”
He replies, “I would not be in schism because the document contains elements that defect from the Apostolic Tradition. So, my point would be the document is schismatic. I’m not.”
Douthat stresses that such thoughts imply the pope were leading a schism. Burke: “Yes.”
He admits that “I don’t know how to address such a situation” as Church Law offers no mechanism to deal with it. Nevertheless, for Burke there is no situation that would justify the equivalent of what Archbishop Lefebvre did,
“People come to me and say, look, cardinal, it’s time, we have to go into schism. And I say no, it’s not possible. Our Lord can’t want that, and I’m not going to be part of any schism.”
Burke also sees no possibility to claim that Francis "is not the pope."
Burke: ...During one of the [Family Synod] breaks, Card. Caffarra [the late abp of Bologna], who was a dear friend of mine, came up to me and he said, what is going on? He said those of us who are defending the church’s teaching and discipline are now called enemies of the pope.
And that is symbolic of what happened. Throughout my priesthood, I was always criticized for being too attentive to what the pope was saying. And now I find myself in a situation where I’m called the enemy of the pope, which I am not. I haven’t changed.
I’m still teaching the same things I always taught and they’re not my ideas. But now suddenly this is perceived as being contrary to the Roman pontiff. And I think here what’s entered in is a very political view of the papacy, where the pope is some kind of absolute monarch who can do whatever he wants. That has never been the case in the church. The pope is not a revolutionary, elected to change the church’s teaching. And a lot of the secular view is people looking at the church, but not understanding her profound reality.
