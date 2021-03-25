SOLO Two Days WINTER BUSHCRAFT Camp - Shelter in Snowfall - Lavvu Poncho - Spoon Carving. This is a video of a two-day solo winter bushcraft camp. I found a suitable place, cleared the snow and … More





This is a video of a two-day solo winter bushcraft camp.

I found a suitable place, cleared the snow and set up an awning. It turned out laavu from pochno. Around the campfire site, I made a shaft of snow so that the heat would not be blown away by the wind.

Inside my bushcraft laavu shelter, I laid spruce branches so that the karemat would not freeze at night. At night, a Nodya taiga fire was organized from three logs. Well, to create an atmosphere, I installed branches around the fire. The light from the fire fell on them and it seemed that I was in the hut.

By nightfall, the temperature, surprisingly, rose to minus 5 degrees Celsius, so it was comfortable to sleep.



On the first day of my forest camping, a fox came to my camp. I treated her with bacon and she happily hid in the thicket of the forest :)



I sleep very short, waking up sometimes to check the fire. But I got enough sleep and in the morning I prepared firewood for the second day.



Breakfast, of course, is not entirely forest, but very tasty! I smoked the bacon over the fire, boiled instant potatoes and added cucumbers and tomatoes. Tomatoes and cucumbers naturally froze - it turned out to be a tomato / cucumber ice cream.



On the second day, there were no plans. I decided to make shelves between the trees for future camping trips.



And not far away I came across a fallen birch. Apparently, she fell back in the summer during a thunderstorm. I decided to saw off a small piece and make a spoon.

There was not much time left, so the spoon turned out to be rather rough, but quite suitable for its tasks.



This was a winter solo hike, with elements of bushcraft, wood carving and campfire cooking.



Axe: Huntsman - URM Anika



