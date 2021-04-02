13th Station - Jesus is Taken Down from the Cross "Consider how, after the death of our Lord, two of His disciples, Joseph and Nicodemus, took Him down from the Cross, and placed Him in the arms of … More

13th Station - Jesus is Taken Down from the Cross



"Consider how, after the death of our Lord, two of His disciples, Joseph and Nicodemus, took Him down from the Cross, and placed Him in the arms of His afflicted Mother, who received Him with unutterable tenderness, and pressed Him to her bosom. O Mother of sorrow, for the love of this Son, accept me for thy servant, and pray to Him for me. And Thou, my Redeemer, since Thou hast died for me, permit me to love Thee; for I wish but Thee, and nothing more. I love Thee, my Jesus, and I repent of ever having offended Thee. Never permit me to offend Thee again. Grant that I may love Thee always; and then do with me what Thou wilt." – Reflection by St Alphonsus Liguori. Station from the Monastery of St Emma in Greensburg, PA. During Passiontide, I am posting one Station of the Cross a day, each taken from a different location around the world.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr