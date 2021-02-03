LGBT school lessons protests spread nationwide

Schools across England have received letters opposing the teaching of relationships and sex education (RSE) and LGBT equality, the BBC has learned.
Protests started in Birmingham and letters, predominantly from conservative Muslims, have been sent to a number of schools elsewhere.
One campaigner said relationship lessons due to start in schools in 2020 "proselytise a homosexual way of life".
Supporters of the lessons said there was a "lot of misinformation".
Letters opposing the lessons have been sent to schools in Birmingham, Bradford, Bristol, Croydon, Ealing, Manchester, Northampton and Nottingham, BBC Newsnight has discovered.
Some have also been sent from Christian parents in Kent.
