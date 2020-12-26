Avalon resident praises COVID crackdown despite spending Christmas alone. Avalon resident Paula Goodman says while the newly implemented coronavirus restrictions for the northern beaches are “challen… More

Avalon resident praises COVID crackdown despite spending Christmas alone.



Avalon resident Paula Goodman says while the newly implemented coronavirus restrictions for the northern beaches are “challenging,” she thinks its better to “keep everything safe and locked down”.



“I’d rather go down that road,” she told Sky News.



Restrictions imposed on Sydney’s northern beaches to combat the coronavirus cluster which emerged in December will remain in place until at least next Wednesday.



Christmas plans for many people in the area were forced to undergo major changes with Ms Goodman spending the holiday alone.



However, the Avalon resident said she would prefer to "see them go full bore and keep everything safe and locked down”.



“It’s going to be uncomfortable for a while for a lot of people.



“The end result, i.e. what Victoria did, really worked."