80. God's grace on us

Job is in the middle of the storm. And he responds to God with wisdom:



“I am of little account; what can I answer you? I put my hand over my mouth. Though I have spoken once, I will not do so again; though twice, I will do so no more.” Job, chapter 40, verses 4 to 5



In seeking the good in the other, we will discover goodness in us and we’ll move forward together by following Jesus. Easy.

Let’s become beings filled with the Presence and the Light of God, in order to become familiar with his Light. Let’s ask God’s grace on us to discover his light in the heart, the life and the being of the people around us.



Let’s give thanks for the Presence of God in our life and welcome his Light that enlightens us on the daily path of conversion and faith.



Book: Let’s Love God



Normand Thomas