His wife was raped.
TwitterUser LoveLouder:
"I was a married father of 4
My wife was raped and brutalized
Devastated
Pregnant
I was told I would be raising rapist's spawn
That I was less of a man
That people would understand,
that God would understand,
if we couldn't do this
MY son will be 6 this month"
To LoveLouder: Thank you! May God bless you and your family!