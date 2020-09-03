His wife was raped.

TwitterUser LoveLouder: "I was a married father of 4 My wife was raped and brutalized Devastated Pregnant I was told I would be raising rapist's spawn That I was less of a man That people would … More

"I was a married father of 4

My wife was raped and brutalized

Devastated

Pregnant

I was told I would be raising rapist's spawn

That I was less of a man

That people would understand,

that God would understand,

if we couldn't do this

MY son will be 6 this month"