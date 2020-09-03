Clicks58

His wife was raped.

HerzMariae
1
TwitterUser LoveLouder: "I was a married father of 4 My wife was raped and brutalized Devastated Pregnant I was told I would be raising rapist's spawn That I was less of a man That people would …More
TwitterUser LoveLouder:

"I was a married father of 4
My wife was raped and brutalized
Devastated
Pregnant
I was told I would be raising rapist's spawn
That I was less of a man
That people would understand,
that God would understand,
if we couldn't do this
MY son will be 6 this month"
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

petrus100452
  • Report
To LoveLouder: Thank you! May God bless you and your family!
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up