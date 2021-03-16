EWTN News Nightly | Monday, March 15, 2021 On EWTN News Nightly tonight: The Vatican says the Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions. Senior Rome Correspondent for Catholic News Agency, … More





On EWTN News Nightly tonight: The Vatican says the Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions. Senior Rome Correspondent for Catholic News Agency, Hannah Brockhaus, joins us to discuss what the document released today says about why the Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions. According to US border patrol statistics, more than 600 unaccompanied migrant children are showing up to the border each day. It's a crisis, so much so that the Biden Administration, over the weekend, directed FEMA to provide support at the border. Republicans say if FEMA is involved by definition, it's a disaster. President Joe Biden stated that regarding the American Rescue Plan, "We have to prove to the American people that their government can deliver for them and do it without waste or fraud." And, the president is not yet adding his name to the list of Democrats calling for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign. Senior editor at the Federalist, Christopher Bedford, takes us through the criticism Governor Cuomo is facing and explains how much is based on sexual assault allegations and how much on the questions over his handling of nursing homes during the pandemic. Finally this evening, a new survey says one-third of all German Catholics are considering leaving the Church. Editor in Chief of Catholic News Agency Deutsch, A.C. Wimmer, joins to discuss the survey and how reliable it is.