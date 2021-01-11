Francis Changes Canon Law, Opens Ministries Of Lector And Acolyte To Women

Spiritus Domini

Francis has amended Canon Law (Canon 230 §1) so that laypeople can be formally installed in the ministries of lector and acolyte (Motu Proprio, January 11).He thereby institutionalizes what is already done in practice.The Church used to consider lector and acolyte among the “minor orders” that can only be held by men. Pope Paul VI decreed, when abolishing the minor orders in 1971, that the corresponding offices remain reserved for men. Since the 1990s, women/girls have been "allowed" to be lectors/acolytes.The new canon 230 reads: “Lay people who have the age and skills determined by decree of the Episcopal Conference, can be permanently assumed, through the established liturgical rite, to the ministries of lectors and of acolytes; however this contribution does not give them the right to support or to remuneration by the Church.”Before, Canon Law said that “lay men who possess the age and qualifications established by decree of the conference of bishops can be admitted on a stable basis through the prescribed liturgical rite to the ministries of lector and acolyte.”