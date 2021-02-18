Ash Wednesday Mass 2021 | Cardinal Gregory | Cathedral of St. Matthew Apostle | Washington, DC, USA Join us for the start of Lent 2021 as Ash Wednesday Mass is celebrated by Cardinal Wilton D. Gregor… More





Join us for the start of Lent 2021 as Ash Wednesday Mass is celebrated by Cardinal Wilton D. Gregory, Archbishop of Washington, at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington, D.C., USA! Every Ash Wednesday, Catholics around the world will fast and have ashes sprinkled upon them as a symbol of repentance and conversion to begin Lent. Lent is the 40-day penitential period before the celebration of Jesus’ resurrection from the dead at Easter. The imposition of ashes on the head is an ancient tradition found in the Old Testament. Once a public sign of an individual’s repentance, it became part of the Church’s Lenten preparations by the seventh century. People of all faiths are invited to receive ashes, made from the palm branches from last year’s Palm Sunday Mass, as a reminder of our need for mercy and forgiveness. The Light is On for you this Lent in the Archdiocese of Washington! For information on Mass times, Confession times, and more during Lent, visit: twitter.com/WashArchdiocese #Catholic #Mass #AshWednesday #Lent #Live #Masa #jillyang Ash Wednesday Mass 2021 | Cardinal Gregory | Cathedral of St. Matthew Apostle | Washington, DC, USAJoin us for the start of Lent 2021 as Ash Wednesday Mass is celebrated by Cardinal Wilton D. Gregory, Archbishop of Washington, at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington, D.C., USA! Every Ash Wednesday, Catholics around the world will fast and have ashes sprinkled upon them as a symbol of repentance and conversion to begin Lent. Lent is the 40-day penitential period before the celebration of Jesus’ resurrection from the dead at Easter. The imposition of ashes on the head is an ancient tradition found in the Old Testament. Once a public sign of an individual’s repentance, it became part of the Church’s Lenten preparations by the seventh century. People of all faiths are invited to receive ashes, made from the palm branches from last year’s Palm Sunday Mass, as a reminder of our need for mercy and forgiveness. The Light is On for you this Lent in the Archdiocese of Washington! For information on Mass times, Confession times, and more during Lent, visit: thelightison.org - Ash Wednesday Mass 2021 | Cardinal Gregory | Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle | Washington, DC, USA - Subscribe to our channel here: youtube.com/…annel/UCXLO9gzM6LSqIrQS6T393yQ Stay connected on social media: @WashArchdiocese facebook.com/adw.org?_fb_noscript=1 instagram.com/accounts/login/ For Mass times and all other information on the Archdiocese of Washington, visit us at: adw.org #Streaming #USA #Jesus #Massa #质量 #Zhìliàng #質量 #Shitsuryō