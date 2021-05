Theme is surrendering to God. (Start exercising mountain moving Faith, Hope, Trust and total Dependance on the Holy Triune God now as we will need to in the dark night of the soul and spirit of … More

Theme is surrendering to God. (Start exercising mountain moving Faith, Hope, Trust and total Dependance on the Holy Triune God now as we will need to in the dark night of the soul and spirit of Christianity currently underway and it'll be survival of the spiritual fittest...