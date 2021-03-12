Republican Governor of Arkansas, Asa Hutchinson, Signs a Pro-Life Bill into Law | EWTN News Nightly Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas signed a near-total ban on abortion into law. The … More





Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas signed a near-total ban on abortion into law. The measure allows abortion only if the mother's life is in danger. Executive Director of Arkansas Right to Life, Rose Mimms, joins to discuss why the lawmakers pushed to have this bill passed now. With the law providing an unclassified felony for those who perform an abortion with a fine of up to $100,000 or 10 years in prison, or both, Mimms shares her thoughts on this and what she thinks of the penalty. Mimms explains what comes next, after pro-abortion groups said they plan to challenge the sweeping measure before it takes effect later this year. Mimms tells us why she believes this could be the bill to overturn Roe v Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion. She also fills us in on what other pro-life efforts are going on in Arkansas.