Did Francis Just Commission the Community That Serves Benedict XVI?

Memores Domini

The, a group of consecrated lay men and women have been commissioned by Francis, MessaInLatino.it (June 26) writes referring to “internal sources.”The Memores issued from Comunione e Liberazione (CL), an Italian movement founded by Monsignor Luigi Giussani (+2005). It was particularly close to Cardinal Ratzinger.However, once Francis was elected, CL started supporting positions it would have abhorred a day earlier. Its leader, Spanish Father Julián Carrón, 70, turned out to be a Francis enthusiast.It seems that Carrón has entered into conflict with a majority of the Memores who insist on their lay autonomy.They asked Rome for help but instead were put under the tutelage of Cardinal Farrell’s Dicastery for the Laity. Farrell, a former Legionary of Christ, owes his career to Cardinal Theodore McCarrick.MessaInLatino.it identifies Jesuit Father Gianfranco Ghirlanda, 77, a former assistant to the Legionaries of Christ, as the commissioner.It also reports about rumours that Francis plans to make Carrón an archbishop and to replace him at CL with a likeminded person.A group of female Memores have been serving Benedict XVI first as a pope and now in his retirement.