The Vatican Drops Extradition Request for Italian Woman Accused of Embezzling | EWTN News Nightly

The Vatican has dropped the extradition request for an Italian woman accused of embezzlement. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn, joins to discuss what the trial is about. Cecilia Marogna is accused of misappropriating Vatican funds. Flynn shares what her connection is to the Vatican. The payments were made to Marogna from the Secretariat of State in the Vatican, and it is being reported that these payments were made by Cardinal Angelo Becciu, who worked in the Secretariat of State at the time. The Rome correspondent shares how long the trial is expected to last. The Vatican had lodged an application to Italian authorities to have her extradited to Vatican City where she would undergo trial under Vatican powers. However, the Vatican withdrew its extradition application and so her case will remain in the hands of the Italian judicial system.