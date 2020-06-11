Wineskins 6 14 20

Fr. Jim Korda speaks with Fr. Michael Balash on priesthood ordinations; Alaina Chepke talks about Brother Lawrence; Fr. Jim Korda and Fr. Jeff Mickler, SSP, talk about the Vatican II document on the … More

Fr. Jim Korda speaks with Fr. Michael Balash on priesthood ordinations; Alaina Chepke talks about Brother Lawrence; Fr. Jim Korda and Fr. Jeff Mickler, SSP, talk about the Vatican II document on the Sacred Liturgy; music from the CD Sing and Be Not Silent, by the Daughters of St. Paul; and, Deacon Matthew Zwilling will reflect on the readings for the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ.