The Kingship of Christ and the conversion of the Jewish nation
A book to download in order to understand what to think about Israel as the Popes also have always said that the Catholic Church IS Israel. (One can read for instance the encyclical "Mirari Vos" in …More
A book to download in order to understand what to think about Israel as the Popes also have always said that the Catholic Church IS Israel. (One can read for instance the encyclical "Mirari Vos" in order to see it and many others)
Besides this safeguarding of the poor and needy, there is the more far- reaching question of the creation of money and the regulation
Besides this safeguarding of the poor and needy, there is the more far- reaching question of the creation of money and the regulation
of the volume of exchange-medium used by Christian peoples. That power must not be allowed to fall into, some would say to remain in, Jewish hands, or to fall into the hands of nominal or erstwhile Christians, Masons and others, who are dependent upon, or in alliance with, Jews. We must combat Jewish attempts to bring under their domination individual Catholics and Catholic countries, even more vigorously than we must struggle against Freemasonry, beeause the Jews form a more
strongly organized and more cohesive naturalistic force than Freemasonry.1
It is not easy to combat Jewish Naturalism in public life and at the same time keep oneself free from racial hatred, which is itself but a form of Naturalism. Yet it must be done. On March 25th, 1928, the Congregation of the Holy Office abolished the association called The Friends of Israel, which in action and language had departed from the mind of the Church and
of the Fathers and had adopted a mode of procedure abhorrent to the liturgy, thus falling into Naturalism. Nevertheless in that same decree, the Church insists upon the fact that she " habitually prays for the Jewish people which was the
custodian of the divine promises down to Jesus Christ, and this, in spite of, nay rather on account of, their subsequent blindness. Actuated by this spirit of charity the Apostolic See has protected this people against unjust treatment and, as it condemns every kind of hatred and jealousy between nations, so in a special manner it condemns hatred of the people once chosen by God, namely, that hatred commonly designated as ( Anti-Semitism.' "
Thanks. I'll check it out. 'Anti-semitism' is a modern word and a "trick" just like the other modern word 'racist'. Jews and other liars use these words to shut down debate. Remember, racial hatred is part of the jewish religion. The talmud teaches that non-jews are lower than animals and can be cheated, robbed, and killed. The Church stopped fighting the jews centuries ago. The writings of the …More
Thanks. I'll check it out. 'Anti-semitism' is a modern word and a "trick" just like the other modern word 'racist'. Jews and other liars use these words to shut down debate. Remember, racial hatred is part of the jewish religion. The talmud teaches that non-jews are lower than animals and can be cheated, robbed, and killed. The Church stopped fighting the jews centuries ago. The writings of the early Church are very clear in their condemnation of the jews. The jews control the freemasons. www.traditioninaction.org/History/G_010_Kobe_Jewsl.html
Yes, all these topics are addressed too in this book. Thanks.