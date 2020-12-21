Joe Biden: "Francis Has Been Very Generous To My Family"

Francis met the Biden family during his 2015 visit to the USA, former Vice-President and pro-abortion politician Joe Biden told HuffPost.com (December 18).Biden’s son Beau had did of brain cancer months before. Francis asked to meet the Biden family at the hangar in the airport before leaving, “The pope’s been incredibly generous to our family.”Francis spoke with the Bidens about Beau and about forgiveness and "decency." Biden added, “I am a great admirer of His Holiness.”