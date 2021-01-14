Destroyed By ISIS, Now Raised Again

A beautiful statue of Our Lady was raised on the tower of Tahira Church in Baghdede, Nineveh Plains, Northern Iraq, SyriacPress.com (January 12) reported.The four-meter-long statue is made of plaster. The church is one of the largest in Iraq. It opened in 1948 but was destroyed by the Islamic State (ISIS) and is currently being reconstructed.When the city was invaded in August 2014 the 150,000 local Assyrian Christians fled. Baghdede was liberated in October 2016 during the Battle of Mosul.