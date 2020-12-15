Francis Donates 25’000 Dollars to United Nations

Francis gave $25’000 to the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) which called this an “unprecedented” contribution.The IFAD is a UN financial institution that works to address poverty and hunger in rural areas of developing countries. It cited on his website a letter from Secretary of State Piero Parolin saying, "We cannot simply remain silent in the face of so much suffering."Parolin’s compassion is surprising as the Vatican has shown utter indifference regarding the brutal spiritual suffering of the faithful since the disaster of Vatican II.