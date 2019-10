Pictures from Austrian priest Johannes M Schwarz: "When you have a few million spare seeds, an empty church floor, 12 volunteers putting in 2 hours a day for 3 months. Sargenzell near Fulda, Germany.… More

Pictures from Austrian priest Johannes M Schwarz: "When you have a few million spare seeds, an empty church floor, 12 volunteers putting in 2 hours a day for 3 months. Sargenzell near Fulda, Germany."