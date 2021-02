Saints Cyril and Methodius

[more]

[3][4][5][6][7][8][9][10]

"Apostles to the Slavs"

[11]

"Equals to the Apostles"

[12]

Saints Cyril and Methodius-Feb. 14 breski1 February 12, 2010(Greek: Κύριλλος καὶ Μεθόδιος, Old Church Slavonic: Кѷриллъ и Меѳодїи) were two Byzantine Greek brothers born in Thessaloniki in the 9th century.They became missionaries of Christianity among the Slavic peoples of Great Moravia and Pannonia. Through their work they influenced the cultural development of all Slavs, for which they received the title. They are credited with devising the Glagolitic alphabet, the first alphabet used to transcribe the Old Church Slavonic language.After their deaths, their pupils continued their missionary work among other Slavs. Both brothers are venerated in the Eastern Orthodox Church as saints with the title of. In 1880, Pope Leo XIII introduced their feast into the calendar of the Roman Catholic Church. In 1980, Pope John Paul II declared them co-patrons of Europe, together with Saint Benedict of Nursia.