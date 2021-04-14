Clicks65
Tree
2
"Woe unto them who call evil, good, and good, evil!" - Isaiah 5:20
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Ultraviolet
  • Report
Only some kinds of evil. Evils that aren't leftist in nature are bitterly condemned the way the left's own evils should be.
kaoshispano1
  • Report
Liberalism of masonic ones
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up