Declaration of excommunication on pseudo Pope Francis

Schoenstatt International
While Burke, Sarah, Athanasius and Co. continue their vain lucubrations, this self-proclaimed Ukrainian Orthodox Greek-Catholic Church has already declared Francis excommunicated for almost two …More
Source: Ukrainian Orthodox Greek-Catholic Church
