302. We did some wrong

Let’s return briefly to what distances us from God and from ourselves.Who among us could say that they do not have these defects, before God? We have a good reflection here:“We have sinned, been wicked and done evil; we have rebelled and departed from your commandments and your laws.” Daniel, chapter 9, verse 5Sometimes we miss the opportunity to truly be children of God.Confession of Daniel’s journey:“Ah! Lord, great and awesome God, you who keep your merciful covenant toward those who love you and observe your commandments.” Daniel, chapter 9, verse 4God Loves us even when we are at fault. He waits for our return every time with open arms. He Loves us beyond everything. It is our faults that keep us away from him. We simply stay away.It’s up to us to check if we love each other and if we want to walk forward in God’s Love. Many people do not like this reality that God Loves every person, whatever sin they did. Why? Because God cannot be any other than Love!Book: … for LoveNormand Thomas