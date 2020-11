BREAKING Marin County, Calif., DA Lori Frugoli has decided to prosecute for felony vandalism the lawbreakers who toppled the St. Junipero Serra Statue at Mission San Rafael in San Francisco … More

BREAKING Marin County, Calif., DA Lori Frugoli has decided to prosecute for felony vandalism the lawbreakers who toppled the St. Junipero Serra Statue at Mission San Rafael in San Francisco Archdiocese