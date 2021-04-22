Catholic Couple with 14 Kids and No Debt Releases New Book. A Catholic couple with 14 kids has no debt – Rob and Sam Fatzinger have a new book with their tips on how to say yes to life, and no to … More





A Catholic couple with 14 kids has no debt – Rob and Sam Fatzinger have a new book with their tips on how to say yes to life, and no to debt.

------------

Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here:

ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly

-------------

EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm. Catholic Couple with 14 Kids and No Debt Releases New Book.A Catholic couple with 14 kids has no debt – Rob and Sam Fatzinger have a new book with their tips on how to say yes to life, and no to debt.------------Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here:-------------EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.