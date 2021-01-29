Pop-Up Catechesis: Candlemas On February 2, the Church celebrates the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord. The day is also known as Candlemas. Joe Paprocki explains the day’s connection to … More





On February 2, the Church celebrates the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord. The day is also known as Candlemas. Joe Paprocki explains the day’s connection to candles, Christmas, and Groundhog Day. For more episodes of Pop-Up Catechesis, visit Pop-Up Catechesis: CandlemasOn February 2, the Church celebrates the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord. The day is also known as Candlemas. Joe Paprocki explains the day’s connection to candles, Christmas, and Groundhog Day. For more episodes of Pop-Up Catechesis, visit catechistsjourney.loyolapress.com/tag/pop-up-catechesis/