Pop-Up Catechesis: Candlemas On February 2, the Church celebrates the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord. The day is also known as Candlemas. Joe Paprocki explains the day’s connection to …More
Pop-Up Catechesis: Candlemas

On February 2, the Church celebrates the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord. The day is also known as Candlemas. Joe Paprocki explains the day’s connection to candles, Christmas, and Groundhog Day. For more episodes of Pop-Up Catechesis, visit catechistsjourney.loyolapress.com/tag/pop-up-catechesis/
