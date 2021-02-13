SKULLDUGGERY: Impeachment: 2021 - Day Two: "Is this America?"

Mike Isikoff and Dan Klaidman are joined by legal analysts Matthew Miller and Sol Wisenberg to discuss the presentation by House managers on Day 2 of Trump's second impeachment trial. They examine the impressive case made by the evidence, and discuss the possibilities that it will move a critical mass of Republican Senators toward a potential conviction.
GUESTS:
Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller), MSNBC Legal Analyst; Fmr. Dept. of Justice Director of the Office of Public Affairs
Sol Wisenberg (@WisenbergSol), Legal Analyst; Partner, Nelson Mullins
HOSTS:
Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff), Chief Investigative Correspondent, Yahoo News
Dan Klaidman (@dklaidman), Editor in Chief, Yahoo News
RESOURCES:
Impeachment audio, C-SPAN
