SKULLDUGGERY: Impeachment: 2021 - Day Two: "Is this America?"

Mike Isikoff and Dan Klaidman are joined by legal analysts Matthew Miller and Sol Wisenberg to discuss the presentation by House managers on Day 2 of Trump's second impeachment trial. They examine the impressive case made by the evidence, and discuss the possibilities that it will move a critical mass of Republican Senators toward a potential conviction.Matthew Miller ( @matthewamiller ), MSNBC Legal Analyst; Fmr. Dept. of Justice Director of the Office of Public AffairsSol Wisenberg ( @WisenbergSol ), Legal Analyst; Partner, Nelson Mullins Michael Isikoff ( @Isikoff ), Chief Investigative Correspondent, Yahoo NewsDan Klaidman ( @dklaidman ), Editor in Chief, Yahoo NewsImpeachment audio, C-SPAN Follow us on Twitter: @SkullduggeryPod