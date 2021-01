Br. Martin Navarro: "There is *ONE* available morally acceptable COVID vaccine. If you took another one, not only did you not have a morally permissible excuse, but could also be responsible for the … More

Br. Martin Navarro: "There is *ONE* available morally acceptable COVID vaccine. If you took another one, not only did you not have a morally permissible excuse, but could also be responsible for the discontinued production of the only available morally permissible COVID vaccine."