Churches Converted Into Skateparks; Worldwide. —The Unimaginable has occurred in places of worship across the world. —We’ve all seen the attacks on churches over the last few years; Which people … More

Churches Converted Into Skateparks; Worldwide.



—The Unimaginable has occurred in places of worship across the world.

—We’ve all seen the attacks on churches over the last few years; Which people unite to condemn from France to America.

—But have you seen the extreme sports parks, grunge/anti-Christ bands and graffiti artists making themselves at home in various houses of Christian worship?



The targeting of historical and religious buildings shown here is an exclusive attack carried out on Christianity alone by the Foremost Decision Makers



Be you a Theist or non-Theist, this will D.I.S.G.U.S.T you to your core.