Cardinal Burke Preaches Against Coronavirus Prophets

False prophets of the world tell us that our life "will never be the same" as a result of what is happening today, Cardinal Raymond Burke said in a homily in Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in La Crosse, Wisconsin (July 31).He stressed that we are told that we have "to reset our lives" and "to organise our lives according to principles which they dictate to us.” Burke doesn't deny that our lives have to change but not in the way dictated by "worldly experts."“Our hearts must be more and more purified of sin.” he explained.