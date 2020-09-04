This is tyranny

I agree. But I do not think it will change until the politicians get a dose of their own medicine.

Is there a lawful order that this man is following? If not prosecute. If the ORDER is not lawful then Prosecute the politician. (Neither of which will happen).

I do believe all of this is a lead up to the "GRAND HOLY MOST SUPREME EXCELLENT SAVIOR" of the world who is going to step in from nowhere … More

I agree. But I do not think it will change until the politicians get a dose of their own medicine.

Is there a lawful order that this man is following? If not prosecute. If the ORDER is not lawful then Prosecute the politician. (Neither of which will happen).

I do believe all of this is a lead up to the "GRAND HOLY MOST SUPREME EXCELLENT SAVIOR" of the world who is going to step in from nowhere and make everything right as rain. It is all a sham. Wrapping on the outside of the box.