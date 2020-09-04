Clicks96
This is tyranny
Police aggression
In practice, "on the ground" you're right Jim Dorchak But morally, no. That's the Nuremberg defense. "I was just following orders" isn't good enough.
I agree. But I do not think it will change until the politicians get a dose of their own medicine.
Is there a lawful order that this man is following? If not prosecute. If the ORDER is not lawful then Prosecute the politician. (Neither of which will happen).
I do believe all of this is a lead up to the "GRAND HOLY MOST SUPREME EXCELLENT SAVIOR" of the world who is going to step in from nowhere …More
I do believe all of this is a lead up to the "GRAND HOLY MOST SUPREME EXCELLENT SAVIOR" of the world who is going to step in from nowhere and make everything right as rain. It is all a sham. Wrapping on the outside of the box.
I do not think that this police man was doing anything more than what he has been told by the leftist politicians he must do. To him it is just a job and he is doing what he was told. Do not blame the police. Blame the politicians. Have we heard anything from the politicians denouncing this? So they do not denounce it? NO the Demand it!