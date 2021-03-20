Clicks1.1K
Saint Nicholas of Flüe - March 21
Saint Nicholas of Flüe - March 21
by irapuato San Nicola di Flue Padre di famiglia, eremita
21 marzo
by irapuato San Nicola di Flue Padre di famiglia, eremita
21 marzo
Friday of the Second week of Lent
Book of Genesis 37:3-4.12-13a.17b-28.
Israel loved Joseph best of all his sons, for he was the child of his old age; and he had made him a long tunic.
When his brothers saw that their father loved him best of all his sons, they hated him so much that they would not even greet him.
One day, when his brothers had gone to pasture their father's flocks at Shechem,
Book of Genesis 37:3-4.12-13a.17b-28.
Israel loved Joseph best of all his sons, for he was the child of his old age; and he had made him a long tunic.
When his brothers saw that their father loved him best of all his sons, they hated him so much that they would not even greet him.
One day, when his brothers had gone to pasture their father's flocks at Shechem,
Friday of the Second week of Lent
Book of Genesis 37:3-4.12-13a.17b-28.
Israel loved Joseph best of all his sons, for he was the child of his old age; and he had made him a long tunic.
When his brothers saw that their father loved him best of all his sons, they hated him so much that they would not even greet him.
One day, when his brothers had gone to pasture their father's flocks at Shechem,
Israel said to Joseph, "Your brothers, you know, are tending our flocks at Shechem. Get ready; I will send you to them." "I am ready," Joseph answered.
The man told him, "They have moved on from here; in fact, I heard them say, 'Let us go on to Dothan.'" So Joseph went after his brothers and caught up with them in Dothan.
They noticed him from a distance, and before he came up to them, they plotted to kill him.
They said to one another: "Here comes that master dreamer!
Come on, let us kill him and throw him into one of the cisterns here; we could say that a wild beast devoured him. We shall then see what comes of his dreams."
When Reuben heard this, he tried to save him from their hands, saying: "We must not take his life.
Instead of shedding blood," he continued, "just throw him into that cistern there in the desert; but don't kill him outright." His purpose was to rescue him from their hands and restore him to his father.
So when Joseph came up to them, they stripped him of the long tunic he had on;
then they took him and threw him into the cistern, which was empty and dry.
They then sat down to their meal. Looking up, they saw a caravan of Ishmaelites coming from Gilead, their camels laden with gum, balm and resin to be taken down to Egypt.
Judah said to his brothers: "What is to be gained by killing our brother and concealing his blood?
Rather, let us sell him to these Ishmaelites, instead of doing away with him ourselves. After all, he is our brother, our own flesh." His brothers agreed.
They sold Joseph to the Ishmaelites for twenty pieces of silver. Some Midianite traders passed by, and they pulled Joseph up out of the cistern and took him to Egypt.
Psalms 105(104):16-17.18-19.20-21.
When the LORD called down a famine on the land
and ruined the crop that sustained them,
He sent a man before them,
Joseph, sold as a slave.
They had weighed him down with fetters,
and he was bound with chains,
Till his prediction came to pass
and the word of the LORD proved him true.
The king sent and released him,
the ruler of the peoples set him free.
He made him lord of his house
and ruler of all his possessions.
Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 21:33-43.45-46.
Jesus said to the chief priests and the elders of the people: «Hear another parable. There was a landowner who planted a vineyard, put a hedge around it, dug a wine press in it, and built a tower. Then he leased it to tenants and went on a journey.
When vintage time drew near, he sent his servants to the tenants to obtain his produce.
But the tenants seized the servants and one they beat, another they killed, and a third they stoned.
Again he sent other servants, more numerous than the first ones, but they treated them in the same way.
Finally, he sent his son to them, thinking, 'They will respect my son.'
But when the tenants saw the son, they said to one another, 'This is the heir. Come, let us kill him and acquire his inheritance.'
They seized him, threw him out of the vineyard, and killed him.
What will the owner of the vineyard do to those tenants when he comes?"
They answered him, "He will put those wretched men to a wretched death and lease his vineyard to other tenants who will give him the produce at the proper times."
Jesus said to them, "Did you never read in the scriptures: 'The stone that the builders rejected has become the cornerstone; by the Lord has this been done, and it is wonderful in our eyes'?
Therefore, I say to you, the kingdom of God will be taken away from you and given to a people that will produce its fruit.
When the chief priests and the Pharisees heard his parables, they knew that he was speaking about them.
And although they were attempting to arrest him, they feared the crowds, for they regarded him as a prophet.
Commentary of the day : Saint Bonaventure
"They seized him, threw him out of the vineyard, and killed him"
dailygospel.org/main.php
Book of Genesis 37:3-4.12-13a.17b-28.
Israel loved Joseph best of all his sons, for he was the child of his old age; and he had made him a long tunic.
When his brothers saw that their father loved him best of all his sons, they hated him so much that they would not even greet him.
One day, when his brothers had gone to pasture their father's flocks at Shechem,
Israel said to Joseph, "Your brothers, you know, are tending our flocks at Shechem. Get ready; I will send you to them." "I am ready," Joseph answered.
The man told him, "They have moved on from here; in fact, I heard them say, 'Let us go on to Dothan.'" So Joseph went after his brothers and caught up with them in Dothan.
They noticed him from a distance, and before he came up to them, they plotted to kill him.
They said to one another: "Here comes that master dreamer!
Come on, let us kill him and throw him into one of the cisterns here; we could say that a wild beast devoured him. We shall then see what comes of his dreams."
When Reuben heard this, he tried to save him from their hands, saying: "We must not take his life.
Instead of shedding blood," he continued, "just throw him into that cistern there in the desert; but don't kill him outright." His purpose was to rescue him from their hands and restore him to his father.
So when Joseph came up to them, they stripped him of the long tunic he had on;
then they took him and threw him into the cistern, which was empty and dry.
They then sat down to their meal. Looking up, they saw a caravan of Ishmaelites coming from Gilead, their camels laden with gum, balm and resin to be taken down to Egypt.
Judah said to his brothers: "What is to be gained by killing our brother and concealing his blood?
Rather, let us sell him to these Ishmaelites, instead of doing away with him ourselves. After all, he is our brother, our own flesh." His brothers agreed.
They sold Joseph to the Ishmaelites for twenty pieces of silver. Some Midianite traders passed by, and they pulled Joseph up out of the cistern and took him to Egypt.
Psalms 105(104):16-17.18-19.20-21.
When the LORD called down a famine on the land
and ruined the crop that sustained them,
He sent a man before them,
Joseph, sold as a slave.
They had weighed him down with fetters,
and he was bound with chains,
Till his prediction came to pass
and the word of the LORD proved him true.
The king sent and released him,
the ruler of the peoples set him free.
He made him lord of his house
and ruler of all his possessions.
Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 21:33-43.45-46.
Jesus said to the chief priests and the elders of the people: «Hear another parable. There was a landowner who planted a vineyard, put a hedge around it, dug a wine press in it, and built a tower. Then he leased it to tenants and went on a journey.
When vintage time drew near, he sent his servants to the tenants to obtain his produce.
But the tenants seized the servants and one they beat, another they killed, and a third they stoned.
Again he sent other servants, more numerous than the first ones, but they treated them in the same way.
Finally, he sent his son to them, thinking, 'They will respect my son.'
But when the tenants saw the son, they said to one another, 'This is the heir. Come, let us kill him and acquire his inheritance.'
They seized him, threw him out of the vineyard, and killed him.
What will the owner of the vineyard do to those tenants when he comes?"
They answered him, "He will put those wretched men to a wretched death and lease his vineyard to other tenants who will give him the produce at the proper times."
Jesus said to them, "Did you never read in the scriptures: 'The stone that the builders rejected has become the cornerstone; by the Lord has this been done, and it is wonderful in our eyes'?
Therefore, I say to you, the kingdom of God will be taken away from you and given to a people that will produce its fruit.
When the chief priests and the Pharisees heard his parables, they knew that he was speaking about them.
And although they were attempting to arrest him, they feared the crowds, for they regarded him as a prophet.
Commentary of the day : Saint Bonaventure
"They seized him, threw him out of the vineyard, and killed him"
dailygospel.org/main.php
San Nicola di Flue Padre di famiglia, eremita
21 marzo
Nicola nacque nel marzo del 1417 nel piccolo abitato di Flùeli, sopra Sachseln, nella regione dell’Obwald. Nello stesso anno, l’11 novembre, il concilio che si svolgeva a Costanza, capoluogo della diocesi, poneva fine al grande scisma d’Occidente, suscitando speranze di riforma che sarebbero state però di breve durata.
21 marzo
Nicola nacque nel marzo del 1417 nel piccolo abitato di Flùeli, sopra Sachseln, nella regione dell’Obwald. Nello stesso anno, l’11 novembre, il concilio che si svolgeva a Costanza, capoluogo della diocesi, poneva fine al grande scisma d’Occidente, suscitando speranze di riforma che sarebbero state però di breve durata.
San Nicola di Flue Padre di famiglia, eremita
21 marzo
Nicola nacque nel marzo del 1417 nel piccolo abitato di Flùeli, sopra Sachseln, nella regione dell’Obwald. Nello stesso anno, l’11 novembre, il concilio che si svolgeva a Costanza, capoluogo della diocesi, poneva fine al grande scisma d’Occidente, suscitando speranze di riforma che sarebbero state però di breve durata.
Nella nuova costruzione europea che lentamente andava sostituendosi alla feudalità, la piccola Confederazione elvetica era alla ricerca di una propria identità e di un proprio ruolo all’incrocio delle grandi vie commerciali d’ Europa. Le comunità montane e le borghesie cittadine erano interessate alla prosperità derivante dallo sviluppo dei traffici commerciali, ma le loro divergenti ambizioni politiche creavano antagonismi che giungevano spesso al limite della rottura. La vocazione di Nicola e il suo cammino alla ricerca di Dio si collocano dunque in un’epoca e in una terra attraversate da gravi crisi. Con la sua preghiera, l’influenza della sua presenza, la pace interiore che irradiava come risultato del suo abbandono a Dio, Nicola ottenne che comunità rivali e divise da interessi economici e politici giungessero ad accettarsi e a convivere su un piano di solidarietà.
Il cammino di Nicola presenta qualcosa di sconcertante. Cinquantenne, laico, sposato da venti anni e padre di dieci figli, ex soldato, contadino rispettato che poteva ritenersi pago del suo stato, magistrato e giudice impegnato negli affari del suo Cantone (ma che aveva abbandonato la carica per non essere riuscito a ottenere l’abolizione di una sentenza da lui ritenuta ingiusta), Nicola si lasciò condurre dalla chiamata di Dio là dove non avrebbe mai pensato di arrivare. La decisione presa fu il risultato di una lotta interiore, circa la quale egli fu sempre molto discreto: essa dovette pero essere dura, poiché Nicola la paragonò alla «lima che purifica e al pungolo che stimola».
Un giorno, mentre pregava per chiedere a Dio la grazia di una fervida adorazione, vide una nuvola dalla quale uscì una voce che gli ordinò di abbandonarsi interamente alla volontà divina. Comprese allora che Dio, desiderando portare a termine in lui l’opera che aveva iniziato, lo invitava ad abbandonare la sua terra, i beni e la famiglia, per poter giungere fino a Lui. Egli chiese allora tre grazie: ottenere il consenso della moglie Dorotea e dei figli più grandi (il maggiore aveva allora 20 anni e poteva diventare capofamiglia, ma l’ultimo nato era di appena 13 settimane), non provare in seguito la tentazione di tornare indietro e infine, se Dio lo avesse voluto, poter vivere senza bere e mangiare. Tutte le sue richieste furono esaudite. Il 16 ottobre 1467, nella festa di S.Gallo, dopo aver salutato definitivamente Dorotea che egli avrebbe chiamato sempre «sua carissima sposa» e i figli, si pose in cammino, pellegrino dell’assoluto, «quasi volesse andare da solo nella miseria», come osservò Heini am Grund, un parroco delle vicinanze che sarebbe diventato suo confidente e amico. Voleva forse raggiungere una delle comunità degli «Amici di Dio» (Gottesfreunde) che fiorivano allora in Alsazia? È possibile, ma di fatto non arrivò oltre la piccola città di Liestal, nel cantone di Basilea: un contadino, al quale aveva parlato dei suoi progetti, lo persuase che in nessun luogo Dio lo voleva al suo servizio che non fosse in mezzo ai suoi. Umilmente Nicola accolse quel discorso come un segno. La notte successiva, mentre stava per addormentarsi, «vennero dal cielo una luce e un raggio che gli trafissero le viscere, come se un coltello lo avesse colpito». Sconvolto, ritornò con discrezione nei luoghi da cui era venuto, e decise di vivere in solitudine sullo scosceso prato del Ranft, all’estremità della foresta, in una valletta non lontana da casa sua. Dimorò in quel luogo per venti anni, abitando in una piccola cella fatta di assi, alla quale gli abitanti del villaggio aggiunsero ben presto una cappella.
Così, sorvegliato e protetto, Nicola si trovò a vivere nel deserto pur in mezzo ai suoi. Nulla lasciava allora immaginare il ruolo che avrebbe ben presto svolto a vantaggio del suo paese. Colpiti dalla fama della sua santità e anche dal suo digiuno assoluto (si nutriva solo dell’eucarestia, come fu verificato) ben presto molti ricorsero a lui per averlo come consigliere o arbitro. Fu grazie a questi incontri e a qualche breve lettera dettata alle autorità che lo avevano consultato, che Nicola trasmise il suo messaggio politico, che era quello di un operatore di pace secondo il vangelo. Per lui «in tutte le cose la misericordia vale più della giustizia», ed essa costituisce il miglior cemento per unire città e stati fra di loro. Nicola pone in guardia contro lo spirito di conquista, di guadagno e di possesso che genera solo risentimenti e conflitti. A lui, come ad estrema speranza, ricorse in tutta fretta Heini am Grund la notte fra il 21 e il 22 dicembre 1481 per cercare una parola di riconciliazione che potesse sia pure all’ultimo momento evitare una guerra fratricida fra i confederati. Senza l’intervento di Bruder Klaus la Confederazione elvetica non sarebbe sopravvissuta ai contrasti che allora la laceravano, e per questo Nicola è unanimemente venerato in Svizzera come «padre della patria», l’uomo che ne ha salvato le fondamenta nel momento più critico. «Sforzatevi di essere ubbidienti gli uni verso gli altri», scrisse alle autorità di Berna il 4 dicembre 1482, e aggiunse: «Custodite nel vostro cuore il ricordo della passione del Signore», rivelando così l’intima fonte della sua unione a Dio.
A un visitatore che gli chiedeva: «Come si deve meditare sulla passione del Signore?» Nicola rispose: «È buona qualunque via tu voglia scegliere», ma subito precisò: «Dio sa rendere la preghiera così dolce per l’uomo che questi vi si immerge come se andasse a ballare. Ma Dio sa anche far si che essa sia per lui come una lotta». E ripeté davanti al suo ascoltatore allibito: «Sì! Come se andasse a ballare!» Un altro eremita, venutosi a stabilire nelle vicinanze, avrebbe detto ammirato di Nicola: «Il mio compagno ha ormai varcato il Giordano. Io, miserabile peccatore, ne sono ancora al di qua».
Nicola è «passato in Dio». Autentico mistico, nella sua solitudine si ritrova nel cuore del mondo, testimone di quella presenza divina da cui è irradiato. Non stupisce allora che non abbia più avuto bisogno di nutrimento, che la sua mirabile sposa abbia, condividendone la fede, accettato la sua assenza come compimento di una vocazione; che i suoi compatrioti l’abbiano chiamato «fratello» e che forze politiche pronte ad affrontarsi abbiano trovato alla sua scuola un modo di vivere in comunione di intenti nel rispetto delle reciproche libertà. Quello di Nicola fu il cammino di un’avventura interiore senza ritorno. Egli non conosce spiegazioni o distinzioni erudite: la sua conoscenza di Dio è quella del cuore, intima, non trasmissibile. Egli sa tradurre la sua esperienza spirituale solo nel linguaggio dei «sogni» simbolici, i cui elementi sono tratti dalle fonti bibliche e dagli archetipi e dalle tradizioni delle sue montagne. Nicola li confida solo ad alcuni amici particolarmente discreti, che li riferiranno dopo la sua morte.
Nel suo ritiro del Ranft, in una data che si può collocare fra il 1474 e il 1478, l’eremita ricevette da Dio una visione così intensa da restarne come annientato. Da allora, come confermano alcune testimonianze, «tutti coloro che lo avvicinavano erano presi da timore. Egli affermava di aver visto una volta una luce che lo aveva trafitto e nella quale si mostrava un volto d’uomo. Di fronte a questa visione aveva pensato che il suo cuore sarebbe scoppiato. Preso da spavento, aveva distolto lo sguardo e si era gettato a terra».
Quando Nicola, che non sapeva leggere, voleva mostrare il suo libro di meditazione, presentava una figura disegnata al centro di una grande ruota, dalla quale partivano dei raggi che rappresentavano le vie di abbassamento e di misericordia scelte da Dio per venire fino a noi, i diversi cammini di umiltà - l’incarnazione, la passione, i sacramenti - che ci rivelano la grandezza e la tenerezza divina. «Nicola - annoterà un visitatore - deve aver appreso alla scuola dello Spirito Santo questa figura della ruota che egli fece dipingere nella sua cappella e nella quale brilla lo specchio risplendente di tutta la divinità».
Nicola di Flùe morì nel suo eremo il 21 marzo 1487, all’età di 70 anni.
Già mentre era ancora in vita Nicola fu considerato, dentro e fuori i confini della piccola nascente Svizzera, il santo della sua terra, un «profeta in patria». Per i suoi compatrioti, che non ebbero difficoltà a riconoscere in lui un saggio, un artefice di pace e un inviato di Dio, egli fu soprattutto uno di loro, un loro fratello: Bruder Klaus.
Nicola fu un montanaro dell’Unterwald e un attivo cittadino della giovane Confederazione degli otto Cantoni della Svizzera centrale, ma per la sua esperienza spirituale appartiene alla famiglia dei grandi mistici della Chiesa universale. I suoi contemporanei non si sbagliarono in questo e furono assai più colpiti da quanto emanava dalla sua persona che dal digiuno assoluto che egli osservò negli ultimi 20 anni della sua vita. Pur avendo conosciuto alcune delle opposizioni che inevitabilmente incontrano tutti coloro che prendono sul serio le parole del vangelo, la sua lotta fu sostanzialmente quella che tutti gli uomini alla ricerca di Dio conducono contro le oscurità, i dubbi e le contraddizioni che si manifestano dentro di loro. Così, rifiutandosi di circoscrivere la sua avventura umana nei limiti propri dell’uomo, Nicola si lasciò trascinare da Dio fino alla totale rinuncia di se stesso, con una progressione la cui originalità e austerità rimangono ancora oggi incomprensibili a molti. Un uomo che non sapeva né leggere né scrivere divenne così la più alta coscienza morale e spirituale del suo paese. Il suo radicale impegno in una vita di solitudine e di preghiera mise in evidenza come ogni alleanza umana, per essere solida, debba radicarsi nella pace che viene soltanto da Dio, poiché, come il santo amava ricordare, «Dio è la pace, e questa pace non potrà mai essere distrutta».
Il suo culto fu approvato da Clemente IX nel 1669. Venne canonizzato nel 1947 da Pio XII, che lo proclamò patrono della Svizzera. La più antica raffigurazione di Nicola è del 1492, cinque anni solamente dopo la sua morte. Il quadro fu commissionato per l’altare della chiesa di Sachseln, dove è sepolto. Nicola è raffigurato in piedi, scalzo, vestito del panno grezzo dei pellegrini e con il rosario in mano. La statua più antica, del 1504, oggi al municipio di Stans, conferma questa immagine del santo, ormai entrata nell’iconografia tradizionale.
La sua data di culto per la Chiesa Cattolica è il 21 marzo, mentre in Svizzera viene ricordato il 25 settembre.
Fonte:
www.abbaye-saint-benoit.ch
21 marzo
Nicola nacque nel marzo del 1417 nel piccolo abitato di Flùeli, sopra Sachseln, nella regione dell’Obwald. Nello stesso anno, l’11 novembre, il concilio che si svolgeva a Costanza, capoluogo della diocesi, poneva fine al grande scisma d’Occidente, suscitando speranze di riforma che sarebbero state però di breve durata.
Nella nuova costruzione europea che lentamente andava sostituendosi alla feudalità, la piccola Confederazione elvetica era alla ricerca di una propria identità e di un proprio ruolo all’incrocio delle grandi vie commerciali d’ Europa. Le comunità montane e le borghesie cittadine erano interessate alla prosperità derivante dallo sviluppo dei traffici commerciali, ma le loro divergenti ambizioni politiche creavano antagonismi che giungevano spesso al limite della rottura. La vocazione di Nicola e il suo cammino alla ricerca di Dio si collocano dunque in un’epoca e in una terra attraversate da gravi crisi. Con la sua preghiera, l’influenza della sua presenza, la pace interiore che irradiava come risultato del suo abbandono a Dio, Nicola ottenne che comunità rivali e divise da interessi economici e politici giungessero ad accettarsi e a convivere su un piano di solidarietà.
Il cammino di Nicola presenta qualcosa di sconcertante. Cinquantenne, laico, sposato da venti anni e padre di dieci figli, ex soldato, contadino rispettato che poteva ritenersi pago del suo stato, magistrato e giudice impegnato negli affari del suo Cantone (ma che aveva abbandonato la carica per non essere riuscito a ottenere l’abolizione di una sentenza da lui ritenuta ingiusta), Nicola si lasciò condurre dalla chiamata di Dio là dove non avrebbe mai pensato di arrivare. La decisione presa fu il risultato di una lotta interiore, circa la quale egli fu sempre molto discreto: essa dovette pero essere dura, poiché Nicola la paragonò alla «lima che purifica e al pungolo che stimola».
Un giorno, mentre pregava per chiedere a Dio la grazia di una fervida adorazione, vide una nuvola dalla quale uscì una voce che gli ordinò di abbandonarsi interamente alla volontà divina. Comprese allora che Dio, desiderando portare a termine in lui l’opera che aveva iniziato, lo invitava ad abbandonare la sua terra, i beni e la famiglia, per poter giungere fino a Lui. Egli chiese allora tre grazie: ottenere il consenso della moglie Dorotea e dei figli più grandi (il maggiore aveva allora 20 anni e poteva diventare capofamiglia, ma l’ultimo nato era di appena 13 settimane), non provare in seguito la tentazione di tornare indietro e infine, se Dio lo avesse voluto, poter vivere senza bere e mangiare. Tutte le sue richieste furono esaudite. Il 16 ottobre 1467, nella festa di S.Gallo, dopo aver salutato definitivamente Dorotea che egli avrebbe chiamato sempre «sua carissima sposa» e i figli, si pose in cammino, pellegrino dell’assoluto, «quasi volesse andare da solo nella miseria», come osservò Heini am Grund, un parroco delle vicinanze che sarebbe diventato suo confidente e amico. Voleva forse raggiungere una delle comunità degli «Amici di Dio» (Gottesfreunde) che fiorivano allora in Alsazia? È possibile, ma di fatto non arrivò oltre la piccola città di Liestal, nel cantone di Basilea: un contadino, al quale aveva parlato dei suoi progetti, lo persuase che in nessun luogo Dio lo voleva al suo servizio che non fosse in mezzo ai suoi. Umilmente Nicola accolse quel discorso come un segno. La notte successiva, mentre stava per addormentarsi, «vennero dal cielo una luce e un raggio che gli trafissero le viscere, come se un coltello lo avesse colpito». Sconvolto, ritornò con discrezione nei luoghi da cui era venuto, e decise di vivere in solitudine sullo scosceso prato del Ranft, all’estremità della foresta, in una valletta non lontana da casa sua. Dimorò in quel luogo per venti anni, abitando in una piccola cella fatta di assi, alla quale gli abitanti del villaggio aggiunsero ben presto una cappella.
Così, sorvegliato e protetto, Nicola si trovò a vivere nel deserto pur in mezzo ai suoi. Nulla lasciava allora immaginare il ruolo che avrebbe ben presto svolto a vantaggio del suo paese. Colpiti dalla fama della sua santità e anche dal suo digiuno assoluto (si nutriva solo dell’eucarestia, come fu verificato) ben presto molti ricorsero a lui per averlo come consigliere o arbitro. Fu grazie a questi incontri e a qualche breve lettera dettata alle autorità che lo avevano consultato, che Nicola trasmise il suo messaggio politico, che era quello di un operatore di pace secondo il vangelo. Per lui «in tutte le cose la misericordia vale più della giustizia», ed essa costituisce il miglior cemento per unire città e stati fra di loro. Nicola pone in guardia contro lo spirito di conquista, di guadagno e di possesso che genera solo risentimenti e conflitti. A lui, come ad estrema speranza, ricorse in tutta fretta Heini am Grund la notte fra il 21 e il 22 dicembre 1481 per cercare una parola di riconciliazione che potesse sia pure all’ultimo momento evitare una guerra fratricida fra i confederati. Senza l’intervento di Bruder Klaus la Confederazione elvetica non sarebbe sopravvissuta ai contrasti che allora la laceravano, e per questo Nicola è unanimemente venerato in Svizzera come «padre della patria», l’uomo che ne ha salvato le fondamenta nel momento più critico. «Sforzatevi di essere ubbidienti gli uni verso gli altri», scrisse alle autorità di Berna il 4 dicembre 1482, e aggiunse: «Custodite nel vostro cuore il ricordo della passione del Signore», rivelando così l’intima fonte della sua unione a Dio.
A un visitatore che gli chiedeva: «Come si deve meditare sulla passione del Signore?» Nicola rispose: «È buona qualunque via tu voglia scegliere», ma subito precisò: «Dio sa rendere la preghiera così dolce per l’uomo che questi vi si immerge come se andasse a ballare. Ma Dio sa anche far si che essa sia per lui come una lotta». E ripeté davanti al suo ascoltatore allibito: «Sì! Come se andasse a ballare!» Un altro eremita, venutosi a stabilire nelle vicinanze, avrebbe detto ammirato di Nicola: «Il mio compagno ha ormai varcato il Giordano. Io, miserabile peccatore, ne sono ancora al di qua».
Nicola è «passato in Dio». Autentico mistico, nella sua solitudine si ritrova nel cuore del mondo, testimone di quella presenza divina da cui è irradiato. Non stupisce allora che non abbia più avuto bisogno di nutrimento, che la sua mirabile sposa abbia, condividendone la fede, accettato la sua assenza come compimento di una vocazione; che i suoi compatrioti l’abbiano chiamato «fratello» e che forze politiche pronte ad affrontarsi abbiano trovato alla sua scuola un modo di vivere in comunione di intenti nel rispetto delle reciproche libertà. Quello di Nicola fu il cammino di un’avventura interiore senza ritorno. Egli non conosce spiegazioni o distinzioni erudite: la sua conoscenza di Dio è quella del cuore, intima, non trasmissibile. Egli sa tradurre la sua esperienza spirituale solo nel linguaggio dei «sogni» simbolici, i cui elementi sono tratti dalle fonti bibliche e dagli archetipi e dalle tradizioni delle sue montagne. Nicola li confida solo ad alcuni amici particolarmente discreti, che li riferiranno dopo la sua morte.
Nel suo ritiro del Ranft, in una data che si può collocare fra il 1474 e il 1478, l’eremita ricevette da Dio una visione così intensa da restarne come annientato. Da allora, come confermano alcune testimonianze, «tutti coloro che lo avvicinavano erano presi da timore. Egli affermava di aver visto una volta una luce che lo aveva trafitto e nella quale si mostrava un volto d’uomo. Di fronte a questa visione aveva pensato che il suo cuore sarebbe scoppiato. Preso da spavento, aveva distolto lo sguardo e si era gettato a terra».
Quando Nicola, che non sapeva leggere, voleva mostrare il suo libro di meditazione, presentava una figura disegnata al centro di una grande ruota, dalla quale partivano dei raggi che rappresentavano le vie di abbassamento e di misericordia scelte da Dio per venire fino a noi, i diversi cammini di umiltà - l’incarnazione, la passione, i sacramenti - che ci rivelano la grandezza e la tenerezza divina. «Nicola - annoterà un visitatore - deve aver appreso alla scuola dello Spirito Santo questa figura della ruota che egli fece dipingere nella sua cappella e nella quale brilla lo specchio risplendente di tutta la divinità».
Nicola di Flùe morì nel suo eremo il 21 marzo 1487, all’età di 70 anni.
Già mentre era ancora in vita Nicola fu considerato, dentro e fuori i confini della piccola nascente Svizzera, il santo della sua terra, un «profeta in patria». Per i suoi compatrioti, che non ebbero difficoltà a riconoscere in lui un saggio, un artefice di pace e un inviato di Dio, egli fu soprattutto uno di loro, un loro fratello: Bruder Klaus.
Nicola fu un montanaro dell’Unterwald e un attivo cittadino della giovane Confederazione degli otto Cantoni della Svizzera centrale, ma per la sua esperienza spirituale appartiene alla famiglia dei grandi mistici della Chiesa universale. I suoi contemporanei non si sbagliarono in questo e furono assai più colpiti da quanto emanava dalla sua persona che dal digiuno assoluto che egli osservò negli ultimi 20 anni della sua vita. Pur avendo conosciuto alcune delle opposizioni che inevitabilmente incontrano tutti coloro che prendono sul serio le parole del vangelo, la sua lotta fu sostanzialmente quella che tutti gli uomini alla ricerca di Dio conducono contro le oscurità, i dubbi e le contraddizioni che si manifestano dentro di loro. Così, rifiutandosi di circoscrivere la sua avventura umana nei limiti propri dell’uomo, Nicola si lasciò trascinare da Dio fino alla totale rinuncia di se stesso, con una progressione la cui originalità e austerità rimangono ancora oggi incomprensibili a molti. Un uomo che non sapeva né leggere né scrivere divenne così la più alta coscienza morale e spirituale del suo paese. Il suo radicale impegno in una vita di solitudine e di preghiera mise in evidenza come ogni alleanza umana, per essere solida, debba radicarsi nella pace che viene soltanto da Dio, poiché, come il santo amava ricordare, «Dio è la pace, e questa pace non potrà mai essere distrutta».
Il suo culto fu approvato da Clemente IX nel 1669. Venne canonizzato nel 1947 da Pio XII, che lo proclamò patrono della Svizzera. La più antica raffigurazione di Nicola è del 1492, cinque anni solamente dopo la sua morte. Il quadro fu commissionato per l’altare della chiesa di Sachseln, dove è sepolto. Nicola è raffigurato in piedi, scalzo, vestito del panno grezzo dei pellegrini e con il rosario in mano. La statua più antica, del 1504, oggi al municipio di Stans, conferma questa immagine del santo, ormai entrata nell’iconografia tradizionale.
La sua data di culto per la Chiesa Cattolica è il 21 marzo, mentre in Svizzera viene ricordato il 25 settembre.
Fonte:
www.abbaye-saint-benoit.ch
21 Mars Saint Nicolas de Flüe Ermite en Suisse (1417-1487)
Saint Nicolas de Flüe naquit en Suisse, de parents pieux. Un jour, à la vue d'une flèche élancée, sur une montagne voisine, il fut épris du désir du Ciel et de l'amour de la solitude. Il se maria pour obéir à la volonté formelle de ses parents et eut dix enfants. Son mérite et sa vertu le firent choisir par ses concitoyens pour exercer …More
Saint Nicolas de Flüe naquit en Suisse, de parents pieux. Un jour, à la vue d'une flèche élancée, sur une montagne voisine, il fut épris du désir du Ciel et de l'amour de la solitude. Il se maria pour obéir à la volonté formelle de ses parents et eut dix enfants. Son mérite et sa vertu le firent choisir par ses concitoyens pour exercer …More
21 Mars Saint Nicolas de Flüe Ermite en Suisse (1417-1487)
Saint Nicolas de Flüe naquit en Suisse, de parents pieux. Un jour, à la vue d'une flèche élancée, sur une montagne voisine, il fut épris du désir du Ciel et de l'amour de la solitude. Il se maria pour obéir à la volonté formelle de ses parents et eut dix enfants. Son mérite et sa vertu le firent choisir par ses concitoyens pour exercer des fonctions publiques fort honorables.
Sa prière habituelle était celle-ci: "Mon Seigneur et mon Dieu, enlevez de moi tout ce qui m'empêche d'aller à Vous. Mon Seigneur et mon Dieu, donnez-moi tout ce qui peut m'attirer à Vous."
Il avait cinquante ans, quand une voix intérieure lui dit: "Quitte tout ce que tu aimes, et Dieu prendra soin de toi." Il eut à soutenir un pénible combat, mais se décida en effet à tout quitter, femme, enfants, maison, domaine, pour servir Dieu. Il s'éloigna, pieds nus, vêtu d'une longue robe de bure, un chapelet à la main, sans argent, sans provision, en jetant un dernier regard tendre et prolongé vers les siens.
Une nuit, Dieu le pénétra d'une lumière éclatante, et depuis ce temps, il n'éprouva jamais ni la faim, ni la soif, ni le froid. Ayant trouvé un lieu sauvage et solitaire, il s'y logea dans une hutte de feuillage, puis dans une cabane de pierre. La nouvelle de sa présence s'était répandue bientôt, et il se fit près de lui une grande affluence. Chose incroyable, le saint ermite ne vécut, pendant dix-neuf ans, que de la Sainte Eucharistie; les autorités civiles et ecclésiastiques, saisies du fait, firent surveiller sa cabane et constatèrent la merveille d'une manière indubitable.
La Suisse, un moment divisée, était menacée dans son indépendance par l'Allemagne. Nicolas de Flüe, vénéré de tous, fut choisi pour arbitre et parla si sagement, que l'union se fit, à la joie commune, et la Suisse fut sauvée. On mit les cloches en branle dans tout le pays, et le concert de jubilation se répercuta à travers les lacs, les montagnes et les vallées, depuis le plus humble hameau jusqu'aux plus grandes villes.
Nicolas fut atteint, à l'âge de soixante-dix ans, d'une maladie très aiguë qui le tourmenta huit jours et huit nuits sans vaincre sa patience.
Abbé L. Jaud, Vie des Saints pour tous les jours de l'année, Tours, Mame, 1950
Saint Nicolas de Flüe naquit en Suisse, de parents pieux. Un jour, à la vue d'une flèche élancée, sur une montagne voisine, il fut épris du désir du Ciel et de l'amour de la solitude. Il se maria pour obéir à la volonté formelle de ses parents et eut dix enfants. Son mérite et sa vertu le firent choisir par ses concitoyens pour exercer des fonctions publiques fort honorables.
Sa prière habituelle était celle-ci: "Mon Seigneur et mon Dieu, enlevez de moi tout ce qui m'empêche d'aller à Vous. Mon Seigneur et mon Dieu, donnez-moi tout ce qui peut m'attirer à Vous."
Il avait cinquante ans, quand une voix intérieure lui dit: "Quitte tout ce que tu aimes, et Dieu prendra soin de toi." Il eut à soutenir un pénible combat, mais se décida en effet à tout quitter, femme, enfants, maison, domaine, pour servir Dieu. Il s'éloigna, pieds nus, vêtu d'une longue robe de bure, un chapelet à la main, sans argent, sans provision, en jetant un dernier regard tendre et prolongé vers les siens.
Une nuit, Dieu le pénétra d'une lumière éclatante, et depuis ce temps, il n'éprouva jamais ni la faim, ni la soif, ni le froid. Ayant trouvé un lieu sauvage et solitaire, il s'y logea dans une hutte de feuillage, puis dans une cabane de pierre. La nouvelle de sa présence s'était répandue bientôt, et il se fit près de lui une grande affluence. Chose incroyable, le saint ermite ne vécut, pendant dix-neuf ans, que de la Sainte Eucharistie; les autorités civiles et ecclésiastiques, saisies du fait, firent surveiller sa cabane et constatèrent la merveille d'une manière indubitable.
La Suisse, un moment divisée, était menacée dans son indépendance par l'Allemagne. Nicolas de Flüe, vénéré de tous, fut choisi pour arbitre et parla si sagement, que l'union se fit, à la joie commune, et la Suisse fut sauvée. On mit les cloches en branle dans tout le pays, et le concert de jubilation se répercuta à travers les lacs, les montagnes et les vallées, depuis le plus humble hameau jusqu'aux plus grandes villes.
Nicolas fut atteint, à l'âge de soixante-dix ans, d'une maladie très aiguë qui le tourmenta huit jours et huit nuits sans vaincre sa patience.
Abbé L. Jaud, Vie des Saints pour tous les jours de l'année, Tours, Mame, 1950
Heiliger Nikolaus von Flüe
auch: Niklaus, Bruder Klaus
Gedenktag katholisch: 21. März
nicht gebotener Gedenktag im deutschen Sprachgebiet: 25. September
Hochfest im Bistum Basel, Chur, St. Gallen, Sitten und Lausanne-Genf-Fribourg: 25. September
gebotener Gedenktag im Bistum Feldkirch: 25. September
nicht gebotener Gedenktag im Bistum Salzburg: 23. September
Diözesankalender Freiburg i.Br.
auch: Niklaus, Bruder Klaus
Gedenktag katholisch: 21. März
nicht gebotener Gedenktag im deutschen Sprachgebiet: 25. September
Hochfest im Bistum Basel, Chur, St. Gallen, Sitten und Lausanne-Genf-Fribourg: 25. September
gebotener Gedenktag im Bistum Feldkirch: 25. September
nicht gebotener Gedenktag im Bistum Salzburg: 23. September
Diözesankalender Freiburg i.Br.
Heiliger Nikolaus von Flüe
auch: Niklaus, Bruder Klaus
Gedenktag katholisch: 21. März
nicht gebotener Gedenktag im deutschen Sprachgebiet: 25. September
Hochfest im Bistum Basel, Chur, St. Gallen, Sitten und Lausanne-Genf-Fribourg: 25. September
gebotener Gedenktag im Bistum Feldkirch: 25. September
nicht gebotener Gedenktag im Bistum Salzburg: 23. September
Diözesankalender Freiburg i.Br.
Gedenktag evangelisch: 21. März
Name bedeutet: der Sieger über das / aus dem Volk (griech.)
Einsiedler, Mystiker, Friedensstifter
* 1417 auf dem Flüeli bei Sachseln im Kanton Obwalden in der Schweiz
† 21. März 1487 in der Ranftschlucht - heute St. Niklausen bei Sachseln im Kanton Obwalden in der Schweiz
Altarbild von 1492 - ehemals in der Pfarrkirche, heute im Museum Bruder Klaus in Sachseln
Niklaus wurde schon als Kind mit Visionen bedacht, schon als Jugendlicher hatte er einen ausgeprägten Hang zur Einsamkeit und zum stillen Gebet. Er war Bauer und nahm von 1440 von 1441 als Offizier am Krieg gegen Zürich teil, aber statt zu kämpfen schlug er sich lieber zum Gebet in die Büsche. Nach dem Krieg heiratete er Dorothee Wyss und wurde Vater von zehn Kindern. Er stieg 1459 zum Ratsherrn in Obwalden und Richter seiner Gemeinde in Flüeli auf. Man achtete ihn wegen seiner Gerechtigkeit und Klugheit; gegen höhere politische Aufgaben wehrte er sich. 1460 war er nochmals als Soldat am Feldzug gegen Thurgau beteiligt. Durch all die Jahre verließ ihn aber nie die heimliche Sehnsucht nach dem Einsiedlerleben. Als er seine Frau das erste Mal um Entlassung bat, lehnte sie entsetzt ab.
1467 verließ Niklaus seine Familie - das jüngste Kind war gerade ein Jahr alt - und legte alle politischen Ämter nieder, um fortan als Einsiedler zu leben. Aus Angst vor dem Unverständnis und gar dem Zorn der Nachbarn über diese Entscheidung wollte er zunächst den Weg zu einer mystischen Bruderschaft in Basel einschlagen, fühlte sich aber von einer blutigen Vision bei Liestal kurz vor Basel zurückgerufen. Er ging zunächst weit weg von seinem Heimatort auf die Alpe Chlisterli im Melchtal, schließlich aber doch an den Ort, den er seit Kindestagen in einer Vision als seine Einsiedelei gesehen hatte: in die Ranftschlucht - heute St. Niklausen -, nur einige Minuten vom Haus seiner Familie auf dem Flüeli entfernt.
Niklaus lebte ein strenges Leben des Gebetes und der Buße, während der 19 Jahre seines Einsiedlerlebens nahm er außer der EucharistieDie Eucharistie - von griechisch „ευχαριστειν, Dank sagen” - vergegenwärtigt das heilvolle Sterben Jesu Christi. Die Römisch-Katholische, die Orthodoxe und die Anglikanische Kirche nennen diese Mahlfeier im Anschluss an 1. Korintherbrief 11, 24 Eucharistie, die Evangelischen Kirchen sprechen von „Abendmahl” im Anschluss an Markusevangelium 14, 17 und 1. Korintherbrief 11, 23. keine festen Speisen zu sich, wie eine vom zuständigen Bischof angeordnete Untersuchung bestätigte. Geschlafen hat er auf einem Brett, als Kopfkissen benützte er einen Stein. Der Versuchung des Teufels, der ihn in einen Dornbusch warf, widerstand er.
Von weither kamen Menschen, um sich bei Bruder Klaus Rat zu holen, er galt als einer der ganz großen Berater und Seelsorger, auch für in- und ausländische Politiker. Auf der Tagsatzung in Stans vermittelte er 1481 den Frieden zwischen den uneins gewordenen Eidgenossen und rettete so die damals aus acht Kantonen bestehende Eidgenossenschaft. Niklaus war einer der letzten großen Mystiker des Mittelalters. Zentrum seiner Betrachtungen und Gebete waren das Leiden Jesu, die EucharistieDie Eucharistie - von griechisch „ευχαριστειν, Dank sagen” - vergegenwärtigt das heilvolle Sterben Jesu Christi. Die Römisch-Katholische, die Orthodoxe und die Anglikanische Kirche nennen diese Mahlfeier im Anschluss an 1. Korintherbrief 11, 24 Eucharistie, die Evangelischen Kirchen sprechen von „Abendmahl” im Anschluss an Markusevangelium 14, 17 und 1. Korintherbrief 11, 23. und die Dreieinigkeit. Sein Meditationsbild zeigte in der Mitte Christus mit der Dornenkrone und davon ausgehend sechs Speichen und sechs Medaillons mit Szenen biblischer Heilsgeschichte. Als Radbild fand es bald weite Verbreitung.
Nikolaus-Kapelle St. Niklausen in der Ranftschlucht bei Flüeli mit der Zelle des Einsiedlers (links)
Seine Zeitgenossen beobachteten sein asketisches Leben neugierig und misstrauisch, schließlich überwogen aber Faszination und Vertrauen, sie verehrten Niklaus als lebendigen Heiligen, Friedensstifter und Pater Patriae, Vater des Heimatlandes.
Das Grab von Bruder Klaus in der Pfarrkirche in Sachseln und die Kapelle St. Niklausen an der Stelle seiner Klause in der Ranftschlucht gehörten schon bald zu den wichtigsten Wallfahrtsorten der Schweiz. Niklaus ist der einzige in der Schweiz geborene traditionelle Heilige.
Kanonisation: Niklaus wurde seit 1669 zu den Seligen gezählt, aber erst 1947 heiliggesprochen.
Attribute: als Einsiedler, Stock, Rosenkranz
Patron der Schweiz und des Kantons Obwalden; der Katholische Landjugendbewegung
Bauernregel (für 25. September): Steigen Nikolaus die Nebel nieder, / kommt der Winter mit Nässe wieder!
Die Web-Site des Wallfahrtssekretariats in Sachseln bietet umfassende Informationen über Bruder Klaus, die Orte Sachseln und Flüeli sowie Hinweise zu Wallfahrten.
auch: Niklaus, Bruder Klaus
Gedenktag katholisch: 21. März
nicht gebotener Gedenktag im deutschen Sprachgebiet: 25. September
Hochfest im Bistum Basel, Chur, St. Gallen, Sitten und Lausanne-Genf-Fribourg: 25. September
gebotener Gedenktag im Bistum Feldkirch: 25. September
nicht gebotener Gedenktag im Bistum Salzburg: 23. September
Diözesankalender Freiburg i.Br.
Gedenktag evangelisch: 21. März
Name bedeutet: der Sieger über das / aus dem Volk (griech.)
Einsiedler, Mystiker, Friedensstifter
* 1417 auf dem Flüeli bei Sachseln im Kanton Obwalden in der Schweiz
† 21. März 1487 in der Ranftschlucht - heute St. Niklausen bei Sachseln im Kanton Obwalden in der Schweiz
Altarbild von 1492 - ehemals in der Pfarrkirche, heute im Museum Bruder Klaus in Sachseln
Niklaus wurde schon als Kind mit Visionen bedacht, schon als Jugendlicher hatte er einen ausgeprägten Hang zur Einsamkeit und zum stillen Gebet. Er war Bauer und nahm von 1440 von 1441 als Offizier am Krieg gegen Zürich teil, aber statt zu kämpfen schlug er sich lieber zum Gebet in die Büsche. Nach dem Krieg heiratete er Dorothee Wyss und wurde Vater von zehn Kindern. Er stieg 1459 zum Ratsherrn in Obwalden und Richter seiner Gemeinde in Flüeli auf. Man achtete ihn wegen seiner Gerechtigkeit und Klugheit; gegen höhere politische Aufgaben wehrte er sich. 1460 war er nochmals als Soldat am Feldzug gegen Thurgau beteiligt. Durch all die Jahre verließ ihn aber nie die heimliche Sehnsucht nach dem Einsiedlerleben. Als er seine Frau das erste Mal um Entlassung bat, lehnte sie entsetzt ab.
1467 verließ Niklaus seine Familie - das jüngste Kind war gerade ein Jahr alt - und legte alle politischen Ämter nieder, um fortan als Einsiedler zu leben. Aus Angst vor dem Unverständnis und gar dem Zorn der Nachbarn über diese Entscheidung wollte er zunächst den Weg zu einer mystischen Bruderschaft in Basel einschlagen, fühlte sich aber von einer blutigen Vision bei Liestal kurz vor Basel zurückgerufen. Er ging zunächst weit weg von seinem Heimatort auf die Alpe Chlisterli im Melchtal, schließlich aber doch an den Ort, den er seit Kindestagen in einer Vision als seine Einsiedelei gesehen hatte: in die Ranftschlucht - heute St. Niklausen -, nur einige Minuten vom Haus seiner Familie auf dem Flüeli entfernt.
Niklaus lebte ein strenges Leben des Gebetes und der Buße, während der 19 Jahre seines Einsiedlerlebens nahm er außer der EucharistieDie Eucharistie - von griechisch „ευχαριστειν, Dank sagen” - vergegenwärtigt das heilvolle Sterben Jesu Christi. Die Römisch-Katholische, die Orthodoxe und die Anglikanische Kirche nennen diese Mahlfeier im Anschluss an 1. Korintherbrief 11, 24 Eucharistie, die Evangelischen Kirchen sprechen von „Abendmahl” im Anschluss an Markusevangelium 14, 17 und 1. Korintherbrief 11, 23. keine festen Speisen zu sich, wie eine vom zuständigen Bischof angeordnete Untersuchung bestätigte. Geschlafen hat er auf einem Brett, als Kopfkissen benützte er einen Stein. Der Versuchung des Teufels, der ihn in einen Dornbusch warf, widerstand er.
Von weither kamen Menschen, um sich bei Bruder Klaus Rat zu holen, er galt als einer der ganz großen Berater und Seelsorger, auch für in- und ausländische Politiker. Auf der Tagsatzung in Stans vermittelte er 1481 den Frieden zwischen den uneins gewordenen Eidgenossen und rettete so die damals aus acht Kantonen bestehende Eidgenossenschaft. Niklaus war einer der letzten großen Mystiker des Mittelalters. Zentrum seiner Betrachtungen und Gebete waren das Leiden Jesu, die EucharistieDie Eucharistie - von griechisch „ευχαριστειν, Dank sagen” - vergegenwärtigt das heilvolle Sterben Jesu Christi. Die Römisch-Katholische, die Orthodoxe und die Anglikanische Kirche nennen diese Mahlfeier im Anschluss an 1. Korintherbrief 11, 24 Eucharistie, die Evangelischen Kirchen sprechen von „Abendmahl” im Anschluss an Markusevangelium 14, 17 und 1. Korintherbrief 11, 23. und die Dreieinigkeit. Sein Meditationsbild zeigte in der Mitte Christus mit der Dornenkrone und davon ausgehend sechs Speichen und sechs Medaillons mit Szenen biblischer Heilsgeschichte. Als Radbild fand es bald weite Verbreitung.
Nikolaus-Kapelle St. Niklausen in der Ranftschlucht bei Flüeli mit der Zelle des Einsiedlers (links)
Seine Zeitgenossen beobachteten sein asketisches Leben neugierig und misstrauisch, schließlich überwogen aber Faszination und Vertrauen, sie verehrten Niklaus als lebendigen Heiligen, Friedensstifter und Pater Patriae, Vater des Heimatlandes.
Das Grab von Bruder Klaus in der Pfarrkirche in Sachseln und die Kapelle St. Niklausen an der Stelle seiner Klause in der Ranftschlucht gehörten schon bald zu den wichtigsten Wallfahrtsorten der Schweiz. Niklaus ist der einzige in der Schweiz geborene traditionelle Heilige.
Kanonisation: Niklaus wurde seit 1669 zu den Seligen gezählt, aber erst 1947 heiliggesprochen.
Attribute: als Einsiedler, Stock, Rosenkranz
Patron der Schweiz und des Kantons Obwalden; der Katholische Landjugendbewegung
Bauernregel (für 25. September): Steigen Nikolaus die Nebel nieder, / kommt der Winter mit Nässe wieder!
Die Web-Site des Wallfahrtssekretariats in Sachseln bietet umfassende Informationen über Bruder Klaus, die Orte Sachseln und Flüeli sowie Hinweise zu Wallfahrten.
Catholic Encyclopedia
Biographisch-Bibliographisches Kirchenlexikon
www.heiligenlexikon.de/BiographienN/Nikolaus_von_Fl…
Saint Nicholas of Flüe (German: Niklaus von Flüe) (21 March 1417 – 21 March 1487[1]) was a Swiss hermit and ascetic who is the patron saint of Switzerland. He is sometimes invoked as "Brother Klaus." A farmer, military leader, member of the assembly, councillor, judge and mystic, he was respected as a man of complete moral integrity, Brother Klaus's counsel to the Diet of Stans (1481) …More
Saint Nicholas of Flüe (German: Niklaus von Flüe) (21 March 1417 – 21 March 1487[1]) was a Swiss hermit and ascetic who is the patron saint of Switzerland. He is sometimes invoked as "Brother Klaus." A farmer, military leader, member of the assembly, councillor, judge and mystic, he was respected as a man of complete moral integrity, Brother Klaus's counsel to the Diet of Stans (1481) helped to prevent war between the Swiss cantons.
Earlier life
He was born 21 March 1417, in the canton of Unterwalden, the oldest son of wealthy peasants. At the age of 21 he entered the army and took part in the battle of Ragaz in 1446,[1] and distinguished himself as a soldier in action against the canton of Zurich, which had rebelled against the confederation. He later took up arms again in the so-called Thurgau war against Archduke Sigismund of Austria in 1460. It was due to his influence that the Dominican convent St. Katharinental, whither many Austrians had fled after the capture of Diessenhofen, was not destroyed by the Swiss confederates.[1] At around the age of 30, he married Dorothy Wiss, a farmer's daughter. They farmed in the municipality of Flüeli in the alpine foothills, above Sachseln on the Lake Sarnen. He also continued in the military to the age of 37, rising to the position of captain, reportedly fighting with a sword in one hand and a rosary in the other. After serving in the military, he became a councillor and judge for his canton in 1459 and served as a judge for nine years. He declined the opportunity to serve as Landamman (governor) of his canton.
Political mystic
After receiving a mystical vision of a lily eaten by a horse,[2] which he recognized as indicating that the cares of his worldly life (the draft horse pulling a plough) was swallowing up his spiritual life (the lily, a symbol of purity) he decided to devote himself entirely to the contemplative life. In 1467, he left his wife and his ten children with her consent and set himself up as a hermit[1] in the Ranft chine in Switzerland, establishing a chantry for a priest from his own funds so that he could assist at mass daily. According to legend, he survived for nineteen years with no food except for the eucharist. Symbolic visions continued to be a feature of his contemplation, and he became a spiritual guide whose advice was widely sought and followed. [3] His reputation for wisdom and piety was such that figures from across Europe came to seek advice from him, and he was known to all as "Brother Klaus." In 1470, Pope Paul II granted the first indulgence to the sanctuary at Ranft and it became a place of pilgrimage, since it lay on the Jakobsweg (English: Way of St. James),[4] the road pilgrims travelled on to Santiago de Compostela in Spain. His counsel prevented a civil war between the cantons meeting at the Diet of Stans in 1481 when their antagonism grew.[3] Despite being illiterate and having limited experience with the world, his is honored among both Protestants and Catholics with the permanent national unity of Switzerland. Letters of thanks to him from Berne and Soleure still survive. When he died, on 21 March 1487, he was surrounded by his wife and children.
Prayer citation
The new Catechism of the Catholic Church cites a brief personal prayer of St. Nicholas of Flue in paragraph #226[5] of Chapter 1 of Part 1, Section 2 "The Profession of the Christian Faith" under subheading IV "The implications of faith in one God" an aspect of which is making good use of created things.
My Lord and my God, take from me everything that distances me from you.
My Lord and my God, give me everything that brings me closer to you.
My Lord and my God, detach me from myself to give my all to you.
Veneration
He was beatified in 1669. After his beatification, the municipality of Sachseln built a church in his honour where his body was interred. He was canonized in 1947 by Pope Pius XII. His feast day in the Roman Catholic Church is 21 March, except in Switzerland and Germany where it is 25 September.
As a layman with family responsibilities who took his civic duties as an ancestral landowner seriously, Brother Klaus is a model of heroic manhood for many concerned with the flourishing of local communities and sustainable use of open land. He is the patron saint of the German-language association KLB (Katholischen Landvolkbewegung), the Catholic Rural Communities Movement.[6]
A plate from the Amtliche Luzerner Chronik of 1513 of Diebold Schilling the Younger, illustrating the events of the Tagsatzung at Stans in 1481. Top: A priest named Heini am Grund visits Niklaus von Flüe to ask him for his advice to save the failing Tagsatzung at Stans, where the delegates of the rural and urban cantons of the Old Swiss Confederacy could not agree and threatened civil war. Bottom: Am Grund returned to the Tagsatzung and related Niklaus' advice, whereupon the delegates compromised. Am Grund is shown holding back a bailiff who wants to go and spread the good news already: Niklaus' advice remains secret to this day.
Visionary images
Of the many spiritual insights Nicholas received in his visions, one in particular is reproduced often in a reduced logographic format, as a mystical wheel.[7] Nicholas described his vision of the Holy Face at the center of a circle with the tips of three swords touching the two eyes and mouth, while three others radiate outwards in a sixfold symmetry reminiscent of the Seal of Solomon. A cloth painted with the image, known as the meditation prayer cloth[8] associates the symbol with six episodes from the life of Christ: the mouth of God at the Annunciation, the eyes spying Creation both in its prelapsarian innocence and redemption from the Fall at Calvary, while in the inward direction the betrayal by his disciple Judas in the Garden of Gethsamene points to the crown of the Pantocrator sitting in the judgment seat, the glad tidings of the Nativity scene's "Glory to God in the Highest and Peace to his people on Earth" echoes in ear on the right of the head, while the memorial of the Lord's Supper "This is my body, which will be given for you" at the prayers of consecration in the Divine Liturgy of the Mass echoes to the ear on the left of the head.
These six medallions contain additional symbols of acts of Christian kindness:
two crutches suggest Visiting the sick as a work of mercy
hiker's walking stick with travel pouch suggests Hospitality to strangers
a loaf of bread, fish and a pitcher of water and wine represent Feed the hungry, quench the thirsty
chains indicate Care for the incarcerated
Christs garments evoke Clothe the naked
a coffin reminds us to Bury the dead
This visual interpretation encapsulates the personal piety of rural peasants, many illiterate, for whom salvation history was expressed in these crucial aspects of God's loving relationship with us and the Christian duty to love of neighbor. Sanctifying grace flows from the Pascal Victim on the Cross, an image Nicholas described in his vision by the stream,[9] where the Tabernacle sits atop a spring that flows forth covering the earth, echoing the rivers flowing from the Temple in Ezekiel's visions. Such profound insights on the allegorical,[10] anagogical and tropological senses of scripture are often lost in modern biblical exegesis that focuses too narrowly on the literal sense, the historical-critical method.
Earlier life
He was born 21 March 1417, in the canton of Unterwalden, the oldest son of wealthy peasants. At the age of 21 he entered the army and took part in the battle of Ragaz in 1446,[1] and distinguished himself as a soldier in action against the canton of Zurich, which had rebelled against the confederation. He later took up arms again in the so-called Thurgau war against Archduke Sigismund of Austria in 1460. It was due to his influence that the Dominican convent St. Katharinental, whither many Austrians had fled after the capture of Diessenhofen, was not destroyed by the Swiss confederates.[1] At around the age of 30, he married Dorothy Wiss, a farmer's daughter. They farmed in the municipality of Flüeli in the alpine foothills, above Sachseln on the Lake Sarnen. He also continued in the military to the age of 37, rising to the position of captain, reportedly fighting with a sword in one hand and a rosary in the other. After serving in the military, he became a councillor and judge for his canton in 1459 and served as a judge for nine years. He declined the opportunity to serve as Landamman (governor) of his canton.
Political mystic
After receiving a mystical vision of a lily eaten by a horse,[2] which he recognized as indicating that the cares of his worldly life (the draft horse pulling a plough) was swallowing up his spiritual life (the lily, a symbol of purity) he decided to devote himself entirely to the contemplative life. In 1467, he left his wife and his ten children with her consent and set himself up as a hermit[1] in the Ranft chine in Switzerland, establishing a chantry for a priest from his own funds so that he could assist at mass daily. According to legend, he survived for nineteen years with no food except for the eucharist. Symbolic visions continued to be a feature of his contemplation, and he became a spiritual guide whose advice was widely sought and followed. [3] His reputation for wisdom and piety was such that figures from across Europe came to seek advice from him, and he was known to all as "Brother Klaus." In 1470, Pope Paul II granted the first indulgence to the sanctuary at Ranft and it became a place of pilgrimage, since it lay on the Jakobsweg (English: Way of St. James),[4] the road pilgrims travelled on to Santiago de Compostela in Spain. His counsel prevented a civil war between the cantons meeting at the Diet of Stans in 1481 when their antagonism grew.[3] Despite being illiterate and having limited experience with the world, his is honored among both Protestants and Catholics with the permanent national unity of Switzerland. Letters of thanks to him from Berne and Soleure still survive. When he died, on 21 March 1487, he was surrounded by his wife and children.
Prayer citation
The new Catechism of the Catholic Church cites a brief personal prayer of St. Nicholas of Flue in paragraph #226[5] of Chapter 1 of Part 1, Section 2 "The Profession of the Christian Faith" under subheading IV "The implications of faith in one God" an aspect of which is making good use of created things.
My Lord and my God, take from me everything that distances me from you.
My Lord and my God, give me everything that brings me closer to you.
My Lord and my God, detach me from myself to give my all to you.
Veneration
He was beatified in 1669. After his beatification, the municipality of Sachseln built a church in his honour where his body was interred. He was canonized in 1947 by Pope Pius XII. His feast day in the Roman Catholic Church is 21 March, except in Switzerland and Germany where it is 25 September.
As a layman with family responsibilities who took his civic duties as an ancestral landowner seriously, Brother Klaus is a model of heroic manhood for many concerned with the flourishing of local communities and sustainable use of open land. He is the patron saint of the German-language association KLB (Katholischen Landvolkbewegung), the Catholic Rural Communities Movement.[6]
A plate from the Amtliche Luzerner Chronik of 1513 of Diebold Schilling the Younger, illustrating the events of the Tagsatzung at Stans in 1481. Top: A priest named Heini am Grund visits Niklaus von Flüe to ask him for his advice to save the failing Tagsatzung at Stans, where the delegates of the rural and urban cantons of the Old Swiss Confederacy could not agree and threatened civil war. Bottom: Am Grund returned to the Tagsatzung and related Niklaus' advice, whereupon the delegates compromised. Am Grund is shown holding back a bailiff who wants to go and spread the good news already: Niklaus' advice remains secret to this day.
Visionary images
Of the many spiritual insights Nicholas received in his visions, one in particular is reproduced often in a reduced logographic format, as a mystical wheel.[7] Nicholas described his vision of the Holy Face at the center of a circle with the tips of three swords touching the two eyes and mouth, while three others radiate outwards in a sixfold symmetry reminiscent of the Seal of Solomon. A cloth painted with the image, known as the meditation prayer cloth[8] associates the symbol with six episodes from the life of Christ: the mouth of God at the Annunciation, the eyes spying Creation both in its prelapsarian innocence and redemption from the Fall at Calvary, while in the inward direction the betrayal by his disciple Judas in the Garden of Gethsamene points to the crown of the Pantocrator sitting in the judgment seat, the glad tidings of the Nativity scene's "Glory to God in the Highest and Peace to his people on Earth" echoes in ear on the right of the head, while the memorial of the Lord's Supper "This is my body, which will be given for you" at the prayers of consecration in the Divine Liturgy of the Mass echoes to the ear on the left of the head.
These six medallions contain additional symbols of acts of Christian kindness:
two crutches suggest Visiting the sick as a work of mercy
hiker's walking stick with travel pouch suggests Hospitality to strangers
a loaf of bread, fish and a pitcher of water and wine represent Feed the hungry, quench the thirsty
chains indicate Care for the incarcerated
Christs garments evoke Clothe the naked
a coffin reminds us to Bury the dead
This visual interpretation encapsulates the personal piety of rural peasants, many illiterate, for whom salvation history was expressed in these crucial aspects of God's loving relationship with us and the Christian duty to love of neighbor. Sanctifying grace flows from the Pascal Victim on the Cross, an image Nicholas described in his vision by the stream,[9] where the Tabernacle sits atop a spring that flows forth covering the earth, echoing the rivers flowing from the Temple in Ezekiel's visions. Such profound insights on the allegorical,[10] anagogical and tropological senses of scripture are often lost in modern biblical exegesis that focuses too narrowly on the literal sense, the historical-critical method.
