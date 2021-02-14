Lord, If you want you can purify me! Lord, If you want you can purify me! Gospel of Sunday February 14 2021 VI of Ordinary Time Dear brothers and sisters, The episode of the leper healed by Jesus … More

Gospel of Sunday February 14 2021 VI of Ordinary Time



Dear brothers and sisters, The episode of the leper healed by Jesus allows us to deepen, once again, the power of the Word of the Lord, capable of producing an explosion of life: the blind see, the lame walk, sins are forgiven and man is reborn to new life ... The same happens today every time the Word of God is listened to with faith ... Clearly its effectiveness depends on the "state" of the heart. In fact If the “soil” of the heart, so to speak, is like a road or stony one or if it is found full of thorns it will be very difficult to see any results.

Dear brothers and sisters, let us make our own the leper's cry of faith: Lord, if you want you can purify me!