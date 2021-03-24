Clicks1
National Day of Reflection on Pandemic "A Day of Prayer" Tuesday 23 March, the anniversary of the first national lockdown, marked with a minute's silence at midday, praying in the presence of the …More
National Day of Reflection on Pandemic “A Day of Prayer”
Tuesday 23 March, the anniversary of the first national lockdown, marked with a minute’s silence at midday, praying in the presence of the Blessed Sacrament © Mazur/cbcew.org.uk
Source: Catholic Church (England and Wales) on Flickr
