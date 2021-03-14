Leila Marie Lawler on facebook:

I was telling a Traditionalist priest friend about my husband's boyhood parish, where we returned to raise our young family. Even at that late date they continued the practice that he remembered as a child, of tables in the back where men sat, clinking coins they collected "for the poor" from parishioners arriving all through Mass.
Clink, clink, clink, *all through Mass.*
I was giving this as an example of how things were NOT good before the Council. "See, things were really bad."
He looked at me and said, "That's bad, but now they've moved it to the sanctuary."
He was speaking figuratively, but accurately, as I came to realize.
