Leila Marie Lawler on facebook:

I was telling a Traditionalist priest friend about my husband's boyhood parish, where we returned to raise our young family. Even at that late date they continued the practice that he remembered as a child, of tables in the back where men sat, clinking coins they collected "for the poor" from parishioners arriving all through Mass.

Clink, clink, clink, *all through Mass.*

I was giving this as an example of how things were NOT good before the Council. "See, things were really bad."

He looked at me and said, " That's bad, but now they've moved it to the sanctuary ."

He was speaking figuratively, but accurately, as I came to realize.