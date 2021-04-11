Clicks5
II Sunday of Easter (Divine Mercy) - Fr Robert Ombres OP The homily on the Second Sunday of Easter (Divine Mercy), at Blackfriars Oxford (11.04.21), by Fr Robert Ombres OP. The readings at Mass: …More
II Sunday of Easter (Divine Mercy) - Fr Robert Ombres OP

The homily on the Second Sunday of Easter (Divine Mercy), at Blackfriars Oxford (11.04.21), by Fr Robert Ombres OP. The readings at Mass: Acts 4:32-35; Ps 117(118); 1 John 5:1-6; John 20:19-31
