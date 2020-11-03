Clicks41
Laudate Dominum (Mozart) | boy soprano Aksel Rykkvin (13 years)
Laudate Dominum, from Vesperae solennes de confessore (K. 339) by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Aksel Rykkvin (treble) Oslo Domkor / Oslo Cathedral Choir IRIS kammerorkester / IRIS chamber orchestra Vivianne Sydnes (conductor) The performance was part of Desembertoner, which are free Christmas concerts with popular artists in Oslo Cathedral, sponsored by Nordea. Live recording on Dec 16th 2016. Production: SceneKvelder.no Multi-camera direction: Kristian Løkken